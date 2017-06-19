Tom Brady wants to play in China someday

The NFL has expanded its international presence in recent years, an effort mostly centered on London.
But if Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had his way, they’d go much farther east.
Via Nik DeCosta-Klipa of Boston.com, Brady visited the Great Wall during a promotional visit to China, and hopes to be able to do more than just sightsee one day.
“My dream is to play a game here in China someday,” Brady said at an event.
The NFL tried in 2007, hoping to send the Patriots and Seahawks in advance of the Beijing Olympics. They tried rescheduling for 2009, but ultimately canceled.
“We had an opportunity, I think, 10 years ago and my team was going to play here,” Brady said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”
Otherwise, Brady spent his time in China combining being a tourist and a spokesman for one of his many off-field endeavors.
As a diehard Pats fan, this is very disappointing from Brady.
Apparently, he’s unaware that Goodell slandered and defamed him, as he schils for Goodell and the very owners who cheated him and try to distract the team he plays on, YET AGAIN.
Wake up, Tom.
They’re not your friends. They’ll do anything to cheat you and your team.
Good grief. Money isn’t everything.
Less environmental restrictions so Jim McNally can wild.
Brady is one of the few NFL names that’d be recognizable in China. Plus, whenever he played in London even if the Patriots were the away team they’d cheer for him. It’d be like a home game.
Tom, has a picture of him throwing the ball to a kid on the Great Wall. The football, in his throwing hand, is in the foreground. The Under Armour logo is prominent. Tom doesn’t miss much.
Is Brady trying Chinese HGH now?
Wall – 3,000,000
Huns- 600,000
Brady- 3
Atlanta- 28
Interesting that Tom is spending time in two cities in China, Beijing and Shanghai. The first is the capital and historical center of the country and the later is a modern juggernaut (with an historic section) that is one of the great cities of the world. He ends the trip in Tokyo.
Those three cities are in the top six in population in the world, 25MM, 34MM, and 39MM, respectively.
tylawspick6
Brady isn’t promoting the NFL as much as he is in China to promote his TB12 product line. Why is TB12 promoting his product line to the Chinese? Because there are 1.371 BILLION of them that is why.
PS. We won. Get over it. The past is the past.
-Fellow Patriot fan.