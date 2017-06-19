Tom Brady wants to play in China someday

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 19, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT

The NFL has expanded its international presence in recent years, an effort mostly centered on London.

But if Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had his way, they’d go much farther east.

Via Nik DeCosta-Klipa of Boston.com, Brady visited the Great Wall during a promotional visit to China, and hopes to be able to do more than just sightsee one day.

“My dream is to play a game here in China someday,” Brady said at an event.

The NFL tried in 2007, hoping to send the Patriots and Seahawks in advance of the Beijing Olympics. They tried rescheduling for 2009, but ultimately canceled.

“We had an opportunity, I think, 10 years ago and my team was going to play here,” Brady said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

Otherwise, Brady spent his time in China combining being a tourist and a spokesman for one of his many off-field endeavors.