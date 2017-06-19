Tyrod Taylor becoming vocal leader in Buffalo

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

Tyrod Taylor has become a vocal leader in Buffalo, a role that doesn’t come naturally to the quarterback. It’s part of Taylor’s effort to prove to the new coaching staff that he’s the Bills quarterback for the future as well as the past.

“I’ve really been impressed with the leadership, the intangible qualities that are inherent or must be inherent to that quarterback position,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, via Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. “I’ve watched him develop in those areas, and that’s important as we look to move forward. There’s leadership qualities at that quarterback position that are important to winning football games, and I think he’s done a nice job in that area.”

Taylor calls himself a “lead-by-example guy,” which invited questions about his leadership skills when he became the team’s starter two years ago.

“Me and coach McDermott have been talking since day one, as far as just stretching myself and just being more of a vocal leader, and that’s something that wasn’t always natural for me,” Taylor said. “I’ve always been a lead-by-example guy, (but it’s) my third year here, seventh in the league. Guys look to me and guys look for veterans for that vocal leadership.”