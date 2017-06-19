Vikings’ strength coach leaves to take a tennis job

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

In what may be the first case of an NFL coach leaving to work in tennis, the Vikings have lost their strength and conditioning coach.

Vikings strength and conditioning coach Brent Salazar has left the team to take a job with the U.S. Tennis Association.

Salazar has only been with the Vikings for a year. He previously spent five seasons with the Chiefs. Salazar played tennis in college at New Mexico.

The Vikings will now look for their third strength and conditioning coach in the last three years.