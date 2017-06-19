Vikings’ strength coach leaves to take a tennis job

In what may be the first case of an NFL coach leaving to work in tennis, the Vikings have lost their strength and conditioning coach.
Vikings strength and conditioning coach Brent Salazar has left the team to take a job with the U.S. Tennis Association.
Salazar has only been with the Vikings for a year. He previously spent five seasons with the Chiefs. Salazar played tennis in college at New Mexico.
The Vikings will now look for their third strength and conditioning coach in the last three years.
Federer/Nadal > Bradford/Bridgewater
This guy was a strength coach?
Wow
Maybe they’ll get stronger at the point of attack
Ha, you can’t make it up. I think I see why the Vikes have had so many injury issues last year.
The USTA looked at the Vikings last year and thought, “Wow, these guys are in great shape! They are obviously better geared for Tennis than Football, let’s give them a call.”
There goes that super bowl we’ve been promised.
>
I don’t know how much the strength and conditioning coach has to do with injuries, but the rash of injuries the Vikings had in his one year on the job probably doesn’t look too good on the old resume. I think they will survive this loss.
I’m sure he’ll do well with the USTA. Tennis elbow was the only injury the Vikings didn’t suffer last year.
The Phantom Stranger says:
Jun 19, 2017 3:09 PM
I’m sure he’ll do well with the USTA. Tennis elbow was the only injury the Vikings didn’t suffer last year.
———
Winner!
In all seriousness, I’m sure the players had a hard time taking this guy seriously as a strength and condition coach. He looks like a tax attorney.