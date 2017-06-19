Which NFL trade would you like to see?

With the Celtics trading the first overall pick in the NBA draft to the 76ers, we’ve borrowed/stolen the inspiration for a PFT Live question of the day.
Which trade in the NFL would you like to see, right now?
It’s a topic we’ll ponder on Monday’s show, with the help of former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who will be in studio for the final two hours. At some point, we’ll borrow/steal your input. So provide some below.
Andrew Luck for Russell Wilson straight up.
Prefer to have the Jags, Browns and Jets dissolved or Trade them to division 2 college. They perineally suck.
Odell Beckham for Joe Thomas. – Straight trade.
tom brady to the browns for a sack of peanuts
Mark Ingram to the Colts for a 3rd or 4th
DENNIS KELLY FOR ZIGGY ANSAH…WIN WIN FOR LIONS AND TITANS….THEY GET A TACKLE TO REPLACE TAYLOR DECKER THIS YEAR….WE GET A PASS RUSHER FOR LAST YEAR OF HIS CONTRACT WITH RESIGN POTENTIAL
How about Elmer Fudd for Roger?
I’d like to see a team trade us a young ascending QB like Derek Carr for Blake Bortles.
I’d like to see everyone on the Patriots traded for everyone on the Jets, including coaching staff and owners.
Osweiler to either colts or packers in exchange for pick.
I’d love to see the Raiders do something (reasonable) to get Sheldon Richardson.
With no MLB’s and losing Williams (admittedly he is toast) and McGee (often their best DT last year) the middle of that D is going to be softer than July ice cream.
Denver would never go for it because they are delusional to the fact they are currently in a rebuild and will likely not be a playoff team again until 2019 at the earliest when this player is going to be in his early 30’s. But I’d like to see the Arizona Cardinals go out and fill the void for a playmaking outside WR and trade for DeMaryius Thomas.
Here are a couple I’d like to see; One making the NFC east playoff race a little more interesting, the other including my favorite team, making Greg Williams Defense strong.
NY Jets trade Matt Forte to the NY Giants for a conditional draft pick. This will give the Giants the veteran option in the backfield to pair with Perkins and give the Jets the ever so coveted draft picks.
Seattle trades Richard Sherman to the Cleveland Browns for 2018 2nd round pick and the rights to Josh Gordon
Jimmy Graham to a team where he can be a star again, Seahawks get help at OL or CB in return.
Inter divisional but TJ Yeldon to Colts for a 3rd
Sheldon Richardson to the Redskins for Matt Jones and a 4th round pick.
JJ Watt to Dallas.
Mychal Kendricks and Jordon Mathews to Cleveland for Joe Haden
Tom Brady to SF, for their next (4) 1st Rd picks….
The Vikings in exchange for the entire Edina East High School team. The the play on the field can be called for what it is.
Jets trade Sheldon Richardson for Andrew Luck or Russel Wilson or Marcus Mariota or Derek Car or Jameis Winston.
The Jets desperately need a QB, and Richardson is a disappointment who will be gone after the season.
I would like to see Doug Martin traded for Zeke Elliot. And then we can really see if anybody can run behind that line.
Anyone else for Odell Beckham. Guy is a cancer. Great player, but a Diva.
Chad Henne for a ham sandwich and Kap signed as the backup QB.
Deshaun Watson to Cleveland with Houston getting Jabril Peppers and their 2018 first round pick back.
Packers trade next year 2nd Round Draft Pick and conditional 4-7 (depending on play) for Malcolm Butler.
Pack needs a shutdown corner, but Teddy Thompson will never trade his beloved draft picks for a veteran.
“Gotta build your team from the draft,” says the GM who has squandered the decade’s best QB with only 1 SB to show for it.
Marcel Dareus to anybody for anybody.
Anyone for Dan Snyder
OBJ to the Jets for Quincy and the next three first rounders.
I’d like to see Belicheck traded for Reid…. Just to see how long it will take… And I’m not a fan of either team…
Jimmy is that you??????
How about Goodell for a trained monkey? Although that would be downgrading the monkey’s skills.
Rodgers for Safford! Want to see if Packer fan still think Rodgers is good then!
Tom Brady for JJ Watt.
Trade Roger Goodell for Adam Silver.
Aaron Rodgers for Joe Jonas
Mike McCarthy and Dom Capers to the CFL.
Luke kueckly to the raiders for a third round pick
Joe Flacco for an elite quarterback.
terrible towel for a roll of toilet paper
Kaepernick for Kim Jong-un. Straight up.
Patriots fans….PERIOD!!!