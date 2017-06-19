 Skip to content

Which NFL trade would you like to see?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2017, 5:53 AM EDT

With the Celtics trading the first overall pick in the NBA draft to the 76ers, we’ve borrowed/stolen the inspiration for a PFT Live question of the day.

Which trade in the NFL would you like to see, right now?

It’s a topic we’ll ponder on Monday’s show, with the help of former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who will be in studio for the final two hours. At some point, we’ll borrow/steal your input. So provide some below.

The program begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, moving to NBCSN for the simulcast at 7:00 a.m. ET. If you miss any, some, or all of it, all three hours will be posted as a podcast later in the day, as usual.

43 Responses to “Which NFL trade would you like to see?”
  1. pastabelly says: Jun 19, 2017 6:29 AM

    Andrew Luck for Russell Wilson straight up.

  2. jjb0811 says: Jun 19, 2017 6:32 AM

    Prefer to have the Jags, Browns and Jets dissolved or Trade them to division 2 college. They perineally suck.

  3. anonymousnevermindfishdeath says: Jun 19, 2017 6:55 AM

    Odell Beckham for Joe Thomas. – Straight trade.

  4. joe6606 says: Jun 19, 2017 7:01 AM

    tom brady to the browns for a sack of peanuts

  5. usitait says: Jun 19, 2017 7:10 AM

    Mark Ingram to the Colts for a 3rd or 4th

  6. JON ROBINSON ERA says: Jun 19, 2017 7:11 AM

    DENNIS KELLY FOR ZIGGY ANSAH…WIN WIN FOR LIONS AND TITANS….THEY GET A TACKLE TO REPLACE TAYLOR DECKER THIS YEAR….WE GET A PASS RUSHER FOR LAST YEAR OF HIS CONTRACT WITH RESIGN POTENTIAL

  7. 345snarkavenue says: Jun 19, 2017 7:14 AM

    How about Elmer Fudd for Roger?

  8. cheapseater says: Jun 19, 2017 7:17 AM

    I’d like to see a team trade us a young ascending QB like Derek Carr for Blake Bortles.

  9. jets13 says: Jun 19, 2017 7:18 AM

    I’d like to see everyone on the Patriots traded for everyone on the Jets, including coaching staff and owners.

  10. GenXJ says: Jun 19, 2017 7:25 AM

    Osweiler to either colts or packers in exchange for pick.

  11. JMClarkent says: Jun 19, 2017 7:25 AM

    I’d love to see the Raiders do something (reasonable) to get Sheldon Richardson.

    With no MLB’s and losing Williams (admittedly he is toast) and McGee (often their best DT last year) the middle of that D is going to be softer than July ice cream.

  12. playmaker21 says: Jun 19, 2017 7:41 AM

    Denver would never go for it because they are delusional to the fact they are currently in a rebuild and will likely not be a playoff team again until 2019 at the earliest when this player is going to be in his early 30’s. But I’d like to see the Arizona Cardinals go out and fill the void for a playmaking outside WR and trade for DeMaryius Thomas.

  13. bnn52 says: Jun 19, 2017 7:51 AM

    Here are a couple I’d like to see; One making the NFC east playoff race a little more interesting, the other including my favorite team, making Greg Williams Defense strong.

    NY Jets trade Matt Forte to the NY Giants for a conditional draft pick. This will give the Giants the veteran option in the backfield to pair with Perkins and give the Jets the ever so coveted draft picks.

    Seattle trades Richard Sherman to the Cleveland Browns for 2018 2nd round pick and the rights to Josh Gordon

  14. aj66shanghai says: Jun 19, 2017 7:54 AM

    Jimmy Graham to a team where he can be a star again, Seahawks get help at OL or CB in return.

  15. usitait says: Jun 19, 2017 7:56 AM

    Inter divisional but TJ Yeldon to Colts for a 3rd

  16. abanig says: Jun 19, 2017 8:14 AM

    Sheldon Richardson to the Redskins for Matt Jones and a 4th round pick.

  17. nj22 says: Jun 19, 2017 8:28 AM

    JJ Watt to Dallas.

  18. 65impala says: Jun 19, 2017 8:33 AM

    Mychal Kendricks and Jordon Mathews to Cleveland for Joe Haden

  19. patriottony says: Jun 19, 2017 8:40 AM

    Tom Brady to SF, for their next (4) 1st Rd picks….

  20. whatjusthapped says: Jun 19, 2017 8:47 AM

    The Vikings in exchange for the entire Edina East High School team. The the play on the field can be called for what it is.

  21. intrafinesse says: Jun 19, 2017 8:55 AM

    Jets trade Sheldon Richardson for Andrew Luck or Russel Wilson or Marcus Mariota or Derek Car or Jameis Winston.
    The Jets desperately need a QB, and Richardson is a disappointment who will be gone after the season.

  22. jeff2380 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:00 AM

    I would like to see Doug Martin traded for Zeke Elliot. And then we can really see if anybody can run behind that line.

  23. jacunn2000 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:01 AM

    Anyone else for Odell Beckham. Guy is a cancer. Great player, but a Diva.

  24. swagjag says: Jun 19, 2017 9:16 AM

    Chad Henne for a ham sandwich and Kap signed as the backup QB.

  25. mkuske says: Jun 19, 2017 9:17 AM

    Deshaun Watson to Cleveland with Houston getting Jabril Peppers and their 2018 first round pick back.

  26. 50cal87 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:20 AM

    Packers trade next year 2nd Round Draft Pick and conditional 4-7 (depending on play) for Malcolm Butler.

    Pack needs a shutdown corner, but Teddy Thompson will never trade his beloved draft picks for a veteran.

    “Gotta build your team from the draft,” says the GM who has squandered the decade’s best QB with only 1 SB to show for it.

  27. mclennon99 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:20 AM

    Marcel Dareus to anybody for anybody.

  28. skins2357 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:21 AM

    Anyone for Dan Snyder

  29. mindelm42 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:32 AM

    OBJ to the Jets for Quincy and the next three first rounders.

  30. 700levelvet says: Jun 19, 2017 9:36 AM

    I’d like to see Belicheck traded for Reid…. Just to see how long it will take… And I’m not a fan of either team…

  31. Straight Cash Homie says: Jun 19, 2017 9:46 AM

    Jimmy Graham to a team where he can be a star again, Seahawks get help at OL or CB in return.

    Jimmy is that you??????

    How about Goodell for a trained monkey? Although that would be downgrading the monkey’s skills.

  32. stairwayto7 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:51 AM

    Rodgers for Safford! Want to see if Packer fan still think Rodgers is good then!

  33. mrphelps01 says: Jun 19, 2017 9:54 AM

    Tom Brady for JJ Watt.

  34. savethebs says: Jun 19, 2017 9:55 AM

    Trade Roger Goodell for Adam Silver.

  35. cheeseisfattening says: Jun 19, 2017 10:08 AM

    Aaron Rodgers for Joe Jonas

  36. aarons444 says: Jun 19, 2017 10:08 AM

    Mike McCarthy and Dom Capers to the CFL.

  37. raidernation81601 says: Jun 19, 2017 10:12 AM

    Luke kueckly to the raiders for a third round pick

  38. TheVikingsHaveHowManySBTrophys? says: Jun 19, 2017 10:12 AM

    stairwayto7 says:
    Jun 19, 2017 9:51 AM
    Rodgers for Safford! Want to see if Packer fan still think Rodgers is good then!
    **************************************
    What the hell is that supposed to mean stairway?
    It makes ZERO SENSE.

  39. harrisonhits2 says: Jun 19, 2017 10:16 AM

    “I’d like to see everyone on the Patriots traded for everyone on the Jets, including coaching staff and owners.”

    Comment of the day and hilarious !

  40. audient says: Jun 19, 2017 10:22 AM

    Joe Flacco for an elite quarterback.

  41. 345snarkavenue says: Jun 19, 2017 11:10 AM

    terrible towel for a roll of toilet paper

  42. binarymath says: Jun 19, 2017 12:43 PM

    Kaepernick for Kim Jong-un. Straight up.

  43. mclennon99 says: Jun 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    Patriots fans….PERIOD!!!

