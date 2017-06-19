Which NFL trade would you like to see?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2017, 5:53 AM EDT

With the Celtics trading the first overall pick in the NBA draft to the 76ers, we’ve borrowed/stolen the inspiration for a PFT Live question of the day.

Which trade in the NFL would you like to see, right now?

It’s a topic we’ll ponder on Monday’s show, with the help of former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who will be in studio for the final two hours. At some point, we’ll borrow/steal your input. So provide some below.

The program begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, moving to NBCSN for the simulcast at 7:00 a.m. ET. If you miss any, some, or all of it, all three hours will be posted as a podcast later in the day, as usual.