Wisconsin man files suit for Bears’ sideline ban on Packers’ garb

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

A Packers fan has filed suit against the Bears for a dress code he claims violates his free-speech rights by prohibiting him from wearing Packers’ attire on the sideline.

Russell Beckman of Mount Pleasant, Wisc., owns both Packers and Bears season tickets, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. During a special game-day event for Bears season ticket holders last season, Beckman says he tried to wear his Packers’ gear on the sideline for pregame warmups but was denied.

Beckman said he attended the 2014 and 2015 pregame warm-up field experience at Soldier Filed in his Packers’ garb without issue. Six days before last season’s game, Beckman received an email with a list of rules that included a ban on “opposing team gear.”

His 10-page suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Friday, seeks a court order lifting the ban.