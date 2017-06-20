Adrian Peterson’s seafood allergy hasn’t stopped him from enjoying city’s food

Posted by Charean Williams on June 20, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

Despite his seafood allergy, Adrian Peterson has seen his body fat rise since he arrived in the city known for its good food. The Saints running back said he has “been tearing … up” charbroiled oysters.

“When I first got here they [tested] my body fat, and it was like 7 or 8 [percent],” Peterson said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “And two weeks later I did it, and it was like approaching 9 or 10 [percent]. I was like, I wanted to make sure I stopped eating so good, but it’s so delicious.

“That was something I was looking forward to coming here, just the food, the culture, the people — great people here. It’s been an amazing experience so far.”

Peterson knows he has an allergy to scallops, and shrimp also isn’t always kind to him. Peterson discovered his allergy during the Vikings training camp when his face started itching and then his throat started closing after he ate a bowl of gumbo. Vikings trainer, Eric Sugarman, saved the day.

Peterson, though, said the incident won’t stop him from eating gumbo. Instead, he carries an EpiPen just in case.

“Yeah, I love gumbo,” he said. “I love seafood in general, so I will be eating some gumbo.”