Antonio Brown gives Roger Goodell a thumbs-up for celebrations

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 20, 2017, 5:31 AM EDT

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has earned himself some good will with the players after the league changed its celebration rules.

Goodell and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown appeared together in a brief video that Brown posted on social media, and Brown made clear that he loves the league’s decision to ease up on celebration penalties.

“With the best commissioner in the game. We’re allowed to celebrate now,” Brown said.

“Let’s do it,” Goodell replied.

Brown has picked up multiple fines and penalties for celebrations, leading the Steelers to tell him last year to knock it off. Now the NFL is telling him to keep it up. Which has Goodell in Brown’s good graces.