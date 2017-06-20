Bob Quinn “confident” deal gets done with Matthew Stafford

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said recently that he has not been paying much attention to contract matters this offseason, but plenty of other people have been keeping an eye on Detroit as Stafford heads toward the final year of his current contract.

The contract is also on the mind of Lions General Manager Bob Quinn, who said early last month that talks about an extension remained in the “early stages.” During an appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio with Claire B. Lang last weekend, Quinn said there was nothing new to report and that he hoped that would change “later in the summer.”

“Always have positive thinking,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But I’ve said this a bunch of times. It takes two sides to do a deal and I feel confident that we’ll get something done.”

The details won’t come until something is done, but it is a safe bet that Stafford’s next deal will push him way up the list of the best-paid quarterbacks and players in the league.