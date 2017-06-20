Bob Quinn “confident” deal gets done with Matthew Stafford

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said recently that he has not been paying much attention to contract matters this offseason, but plenty of other people have been keeping an eye on Detroit as Stafford heads toward the final year of his current contract.
The contract is also on the mind of Lions General Manager Bob Quinn, who said early last month that talks about an extension remained in the “early stages.” During an appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio with Claire B. Lang last weekend, Quinn said there was nothing new to report and that he hoped that would change “later in the summer.”
“Always have positive thinking,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But I’ve said this a bunch of times. It takes two sides to do a deal and I feel confident that we’ll get something done.”
The details won’t come until something is done, but it is a safe bet that Stafford’s next deal will push him way up the list of the best-paid quarterbacks and players in the league.
Matt will be in his prime for the next 8 to 10 years – he isn’t going anywhere…
The last Detroit GM to play this game lost to Suh. Quinn won’t make the same mistake. You only need to look at the Redskins to see what can happen if you don’t get it done.
There is no choice in today’s NFL…
Glad to see this…
Now Bob… go out and get a RUNNING GAME.
Not a winner which makes him perfect for Detroit, the City that keeps doubling-down on mistakes.
They guy is a top 10 QB in the league. The deal will get done or he will be franchised, end of story.
They better, there’s a lot of teams with aging QB’s who would love to poach him after next year.
Pay zat man his money. He will be in the top tier of QBs after Brady and Brees go away
A lot of stats and nothing to show for it.
Not a likeable guy like a Brett Favre.
Plays for the Lions.
With C.J. gone they are meddling offensively.
Trade him for picks to Cleveland. You don’t need a $150 Million Dolla QB to win 7-9 games.
Pay him, he’s good. The worst thing I can say about the guy is that he’s the NFL QB with the largest cranium.
Only came here to see if my man with the best handle on PFT commented, and I wasn’t disappointed.
Before you hate, just make sure you refer to him as ‘2015 PRO BOWL MVP’ Matthew Stafford
angrydave38 says:
Jun 20, 2017 11:47 AM
—–
The only people that should care if he’s likable are his teammates. And, since I’m guessing you’re not an athlete, who cares what you think.
And the world is middling…middling. If you’re going to tear a guy down, you should be tight with your grammar.