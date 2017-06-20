Corey Coleman not charged in New Year’s Eve assault

Posted by Charean Williams on June 20, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

The brother of Browns receiver Corey Coleman was one of two men indicted on assault charges for a New Year’s Eve altercation in the building where Coleman lived. Coleman was not indicted, but a Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman told Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal that the incident remains under investigation.

Jonathan J. Coleman and Jared Floyd were charged with felonious assault after a grand jury found they knowingly caused serious physical harm to Adam Sapp. Sapp spent the night in a hospital after suffering a concussion, a ruptured left eardrum, bruises and scratches, according to a police report.

Corey Coleman’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told Ulrich on Tuesday that the Browns receiver was not involved in the altercation.