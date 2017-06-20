Former Bears wideout Marquess Wilson signing with Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

The Jets got rid of all the receivers with big contracts, so they need some receivers.

According to a tweet from his agents, former Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson is signing with the Jets.

Wilson has shown flashes of talent when he’s healthy, he just hasn’t been healthy very often.

He finished last season on injured reserve after breaking his left foot again.

He averaged 16.6 and 17.8 yards per catch the last two seasons. But that was while playing a total of 14 games and catching 37 passes.

But after getting rid of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker (and anyone else making money), the Jets are in a position to take a chance.