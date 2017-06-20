 Skip to content

Former Bears wideout Marquess Wilson signing with Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT
The Jets got rid of all the receivers with big contracts, so they need some receivers.

According to a tweet from his agents, former Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson is signing with the Jets.

Wilson has shown flashes of talent when he’s healthy, he just hasn’t been healthy very often.

He finished last season on injured reserve after breaking his left foot again.

He averaged 16.6 and 17.8 yards per catch the last two seasons. But that was while playing a total of 14 games and catching 37 passes.

But after getting rid of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker (and anyone else making money), the Jets are in a position to take a chance.

3 Responses to “Former Bears wideout Marquess Wilson signing with Jets”
  1. tylawspick6 says: Jun 20, 2017 1:05 PM

    lol

  2. bkostela says: Jun 20, 2017 1:15 PM

    But I thought they were intentionally tanking….

  3. ebr362 says: Jun 20, 2017 1:35 PM

    As a Finfan, I’m laughing my butt off, but I honestly do feel bad for their fans. Get those season tix sold and raid the team, fans should revolt.

