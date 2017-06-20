Former Bengals linebacker J.K. Schaffer pleads no contest to assault, public indecency

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 20, 2017, 4:25 AM EDT

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker J.K. Schaffer pleaded no contest to charges of assault and public indecency following an incident at a church in February.

According to Cameron Knight of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Schaffer pleaded to reduced charges after he was accused of getting into a fight and exposing himself at Book of Acts Tabernacle Church in Hamilton, Ohio on Feb. 19. Charges of breaking and entering were not included in the reduced charges.

“He is not the individual he was on the date these things happened,” said Mike Allen, Schaffer’s representation.

Schaffer appeared in nine games with the Bengals in 2013 after spending time on the team’s practice squad the year prior. He recorded six tackles during his tenure before being released in 2014.