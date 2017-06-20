FOX hires Ray Lewis

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Eventual Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hasn’t had immediate success in broadcasting. His second chance to stick in the business will come via FOX.

Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com reports that Lewis has joined FOX Sports as an analyst. The move was expected to be announced Tuesday on FS1’s Undisputed.

Lewis joined ESPN in 2013 amid great fanfare, but things never really clicked for him there. After three seasons, ESPN opted to move on.

He won a pair of Super Bowls in a lengthy career with the Ravens, where he arrived as a first-rounder in 1996 and remained through 2012. His first Super Bowl win to cap the season after Lewis faced double murder charges in Atlanta arising from an incident that happened after Super Bowl XXXIV. He later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, and the league fined him $250,000. (Lewis wasn’t suspended by then-Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, an outcome that would never occur if the same set of facts unfolded in today’s NFL.)

Lewis, who likely will be voted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 (his first year of eligibility), will appear on various different FOX shows.