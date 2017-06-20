FOX hires Ray Lewis

Eventual Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hasn’t had immediate success in broadcasting. His second chance to stick in the business will come via FOX.
Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com reports that Lewis has joined FOX Sports as an analyst. The move was expected to be announced Tuesday on FS1’s Undisputed.
Lewis joined ESPN in 2013 amid great fanfare, but things never really clicked for him there. After three seasons, ESPN opted to move on.
He won a pair of Super Bowls in a lengthy career with the Ravens, where he arrived as a first-rounder in 1996 and remained through 2012. His first Super Bowl win to cap the season after Lewis faced double murder charges in Atlanta arising from an incident that happened after Super Bowl XXXIV. He later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, and the league fined him $250,000. (Lewis wasn’t suspended by then-Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, an outcome that would never occur if the same set of facts unfolded in today’s NFL.)
Lewis, who likely will be voted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 (his first year of eligibility), will appear on various different FOX shows.
They’re locking up all the knives in the Fox kitchen.
What makes Fox think that a change of scenery will improve this mumbling idiot? Who needs another hypocrite on tv? Fox will regret hiring this murderer and he’ll disappear in two years this tie.
He is barely comprehensible…..much like Michael Irvin…
No! He is fine on his Balt talk show. They are all Raven fans. I found his voice and views annoying.
Stewie Griffen would have been a better hire…
If this doesn’t work, Fox can bring in Don King next
Is it just me, or is it hard to figure out what he is talking about?
Hooray! Another sermon on Sunday.
nhpats says:
Jun 20, 2017 11:37 AM
…we understand His swag just fine….I thought all you people were going to give up watching football anyway.
I don’t watch these shows anyway but I REALLY won’t be watching Fox now.
Why can’t anyone in charge of these stations figure out that most people don’t like this guy?
Even Joe Flacco doesnt know what this guy is talking about….
Why is it necessary to bring up the atlanta incident everytime PFT mentions Ray Lewis?
2x Defensive MVP
1x Super Bowl MVP
13x Pro Bowl
7x All-Pro
Only Player with 40 sacks and 30 INT
11x – 150+ Tackles in a season
I mean…. the dude was one of the best players in the last 20 years, and PFT makes sure to mention his obstruction of justice conviction in a post about a new broadcast job?
It’s not like he cheated…..
Here’s a tip, Ray…stop describing every player with “He reminds me of a young me”…
Helps to have a great agent. Obviously, this has to be a quid pro quo hiring.