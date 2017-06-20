Globetrotters draft Tim Tebow and Wonder Woman

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

If the minor league baseball thing doesn’t work out, Tim Tebow has a shot to make it in another sport.

Tebow was among the players “drafted” today by the Harlem Globetrotters, which serves mostly as a way to remind people the Harlem Globetrotters are still a thing.

(That’s not to demean their work. They’re the Patriots of basketball. Except with buckets of confetti instead of shards of Tom Brady’s cell phone.)

At any rate, the Globetrotters are doing this for attention, but because they’re cool and good and we remember them turning up on Gilligan’s Island, we’ll play along. In addition to Tebow, they also drafted actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, in addition to some basketball players we’ve honestly never heard of.

They’ve previously “drafted” sports celebrities including Tim Howard, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Usain Bolt, so it’s pretty good company.

“The Globetrotters have always tried to be creative when it comes to our draftees,” said Globetrotters director of player personnel and coach Sweet Lou Dunbar. “Having players who can electrify fans with high-flying ability is a tremendous trait, but they’ve got to go beyond that. Globetrotters need to be superstars off the court, as well, and we think we’ve scored a touchdown, hit a home run, and lassoed in the best in all those areas this year.”

Tebow, in case you’re wondering, is hitting .224 for the Columbia Fireflies, the Class A affiliate of the Mets. So you never know, he might be available.