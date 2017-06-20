Gronk’s casino bar tab could be of interest to the NFL

Gronk being Gronk is always good for a laugh or two, but if Gronk being Gronk at a casino nightclub with $100,000 in booze bought and paid for by the casino as some sort of a premeditated organic marketing effort, that could be an issue.
Consider this line from the TMZ article: “It’s unclear who footed the bill (most likely the casino).” Casinos typically only give away free booze, food, and lodging to people who will be playing (i.e., losing big money at) casino games. If this was a prearranged “hey Gronk come hang out and bring you friends and the booze is on us and we’re going to pay for all of it,” the situation dances very close to the line regarding the things players can’t do when it comes to casinos.
Indeed, this item from TheBigLead.com suggests that Gronkowski didn’t peel off 1,000 Ben Franklins for the privilege for buying enough booze to wash down loaves and fishes for 5,000.
In past years, that may have been a bigger deal. Now that the NFL has given the Raiders the green light to eventually move to Las Vegas, it will be very difficult for the league to pick fights with players on topics that seem to be hypocritical.
Regardless of whether Gronkowski ever has to answer any pointed questions about who paid for the booze and whether Gronkowski also received an appearance fee or similar compensation, the casino in question has gotten plenty of publicity as a result of Gronkowski’s decision to party there. If the publicity wasn’t free, the NFL may at least consider whether to generate some bad P.R. for itself by stubbornly applying to players a rule that the league necessarily is violating at least in spirit by legitimizing the gambling capital of the world.
I think the NFl should suspend Gronk for week 1.
I think they should suspend him for 12 weeks
Can’t just let a guy party can we. Have to make a huge deal about it.
We now live in a society where everybody needs to tell you what to do. They need to tell you where to be, what to eat, what you need to believe in, and what is right for yourself.
Total joke.
Last I checked there’s no sports betting in Connecticut so what is the issue
This is taxable income.
Just sayin. In Gronks bracket, someone owes the US government $ 33,000.
Jerry Jones has spent more than this in a suburban mall bathroom on a Tuesday afternoon….
As long as Directors of Officiating can be wined and dined on “party buses” without getting fired, the NFL needs to check itself.
Sorry NE>your team. We’ve always lived in that world. It’s called laws. And you’re only defending it cuz it’s Gronk and he gets away with things that others don’t. If that was “name any player you want that’s not on NE” you’d be screaming at how unfair this league is…
I respect the NFL’s stance on gambling. It’s not like millions of people gamble on football or there will ever be a team in Vegas.
He will be broke in a few years isn’t that right guys? or is it just for black athletes.
The thing that bothers me about Gronk’s lifestyle… all the partying and boozing take a lot out of a guy, especially over time. I can’t help but think his partying is going to cut short a career that could have been even more amazing than it’s already been.
I know how hard it is to live like a monk, having tried it myself, but, darn, if I’d been lucky enough to make it to the NFL, I’d put the booze in the closet for ten years and focus 100% on being the best ever in my position.
It kills me to see the uniquely talented players make decisions that don’t contribute to pure greatness.
Suspending Gronk for 12 weeks would only help the Patriots. That would mean he would be healthy for the playoffs and Super Bowl.
A knowledgeable Pats fan will see the wisdom in your post. Any pats fan that gives you the thumbs down will have to be thrown off the wagon.
Didnt ESPN warn that sports related enterprises based in CT were at risk of undermining their integrity?
Gronk being Gronk
Suspend him for the season.
And dock the Patriots a first round pick.
Er, better make it 2 first round picks, because they are repeat offenders.
can the NFL stop being the NFL and just let players be themselves for a change?
Absolutely nothing will come of this and nothing should. In a league that allows guys like Mixon in, they need to leave people like Gronk alone. Nothing he did impacts poorly on the integrity of the NFL.
The foxes that bit the Gronkowski family all died.
“And you’re only defending it cuz it’s Gronk and he gets away with things that others don’t.”
Exactly what does Gronk “get away with” that others don’t?
He’s not been arrested. He’s not assaulted women. He doesn’t party during the season. He’s saved the vast bulk f his NFL money and lived off endorsement money.
So he cut loose early in the 6 week break between minicamp and training camp for 1 night, so what?
As has been pointed out there is no sports betting at the CT casinos. There’s no rules violation here. Only something for those who are professionally offended by everything around them to get upset about.