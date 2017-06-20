Jarvis Landry won’t talk extension during regular season

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is heading into the final year of his contract, but that didn’t stop him from attending both the voluntary and the mandatory portions of the team’s offseason program.

Landry said early in the program that he wasn’t setting a deadline to get a new deal, but his agent has sketched out some parameters for talks. Damarius Bilbo told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that his client wants to remain with the Dolphins, but won’t be upset if an extension doesn’t happen and added that Landry doesn’t want to talk about his contract beyond the start of the regular season.

“The ball is still in their court; we are happy to go into a fourth year healthy and eager to put another year in the books,” Bilbo said. “… We want to respect the Dolphins. When the season kicks off, we want to continue to respect that. We don’t want every game to be about a new contract. This is not a tactic; that is not an approach. This is who Jarvis is and what he wants out of the upcoming season.”

Bilbo said there have been no talks about the money involved in a new deal for the wideout and didn’t tell Jackson what kind of numbers his client was looking for in a new deal. He did call Landry the “heartbeat” and “sparkplug” of the Miami offense, however, and that would suggest a desire for a contract that would fit among the other No. 1 receivers around the league.