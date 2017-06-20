John Harbaugh learning to relish his breaks from football

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 7:46 AM EDT

There’s no question Ravens coach John Harbaugh remains a competitor.

But the 54-year-old coach also has learned to appreciate the rare breaks he gets from his job, along with the everyday moments he needs to unplug.

“I’m learning how to enjoy the car ride home,” Harbaugh said at the end of minicamp, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I’m learning how to enjoy a phone conversation with a friend and just enjoy that moment — be in that moment. It has been good for me personally to become more aware of thinking like that. I am going to try to do that for the next five weeks. Football is OK if it is there, but I am going to enjoy those moments.”

While that sounds almost revolutionary (particularly in a Type-A family such as his), Harbaugh said he just realized sometimes he just needs to be.

“Just take a deep breath and say, ‘That is a pretty good song on the radio.’ It is OK,” he said. “If that guy wants to pass me, OK. Pull over a little bit and go, buddy. It is not a competition on the highway. There is plenty of competition in life without fighting on the highway.”

The good news is, he has five weeks to breathe, and hang out with the kids, and enjoy the family time available to him before training camp starts. Because soon enough, those moments are going to be rare.