Logan Ryan, wife trade wedding gifts for animal shelter donations

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 6:35 AM EDT

Logan Ryan has a pair of Super Bowl rings and a big free agent contract, so he didn’t need a waffle iron.

So when the Titans cornerback got married in April, he and his wife asked that guest donate to a local animal shelter in St. Lucia instead of bringing gifts.

“When we got to St. Lucia we noticed on our drive all the stray dogs and cats on the street. It was very strange to us,” Ashley Bragg Ryan told ABC News.

Bragg Ryan is a certified professional dog trainer, so she was an easy mark for a stray dog wandered into their photo shoot after the ceremony.

“We were just having fun, having just gotten married,” Logan Ryan said. “We’re walking the streets, doing this photo shoot and this dog kind of chose us.

“The dog was following us and I was just worried about Ashley’s dress, because it was so expensive. It was Ashley who welcomed it, petting this dog — that’s just the type of person she is. When I saw she was OK with it, I was OK with it.”

Their photographer put them in contact with a local animal rescue organization, Help Animal Welfare, which was grateful for the donations.

“Running a rescue anywhere in the world is financially, physically, and mentally draining and it is impossible to do it without help from people like the Ryans,” their statement read. “It is so easy to see a problem and walk right past or continue scrolling through your news feed hoping someone else will deal with it. Not many people actually stop to see what they can do to help when faced with a situation like this.Their actions showed us how big their hearts truly are.”

And besides, they didn’t need a toaster anyway.