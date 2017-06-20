Marshawn Lynch giving free haircuts for good grades

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch isn’t giving back to his hometown simply by making the team’s final year or two in Oakland more exciting and entertaining. He’s also providing a service to kids, along with an incentive.
Via Alyssa Pereira of sfgate.com, Lynch is offering free haircuts every Wednesday to local youth who have good grades. The sign at the Beast Mode store, spotted and photographed by Jarrett Bell of USA Today, requests only a report card. Per LarryBrownSports.com, the free haircut comes in return for a minimum GPA of 3.0.
It’s another reason to celebrate a man who shuns most of the trappings of fame and notoriety. And his efforts to lift Oakland up as its prepares to lose its NFL team for a second time will make the next season or two even more bittersweet, with plenty hoping that the sugar of a Super Bowl win will be sprinkled over the city before salt gets rubbed back into a 35-year-old wound.
RAIDER NATION
Coming to a Super Bowl near you.
Deal with it.
Carry on.
Good Job Marshawn. I don’t feel sorry for Oakland. They didn’t even try to come up with a real stadium deal until the team filed to leave so they don’t deserve a team. Its the same thing in San Diego you can’t keep voting down every stadium deal for 15 years and then cry when they leave. I just wish the Raiders would have been the ones to go to LA instead of the Rams and chargers.
Gotta love beast mode. Wishing he was still a seahawk but still gonna cheer for him as a raider. Kick ass beast….
good for him, but should you really celebrate someone who has been caught driving drunk multiple times, stole from a soldier, was arrested for hit, and run, and for having drugs, and a gun?