Maybe the Cowboys G.M. should introduce the Cowboys owner for the Hall of Fame

What follows is a joke. Sort of. Maybe. Possibly not.
With Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turning the announcement of the person who will present him for enshrinement to the Hall of Fame into a reality show of sorts by expressing his intention to reveal the choice at a press conference, a thought occurred to me. Why shouldn’t Jerry Jones the G.M. introduce Jerry Jones the owner?
It may seem a little over the top (and both Charean Williams of PFT and Pat McAfee of Barstool Sports received it that way on PFT Live), but wouldn’t that be the ultimate Jerry Jones move?
Criticized over the years for making himself the G.M. of the team upon buying it in 1989, Jones the G.M. could sing the praises of the man who never fired him in the pre-produced video aimed at keeping those presenting Hall of Famers from hogging the microphone. Most couldn’t pull it off. Most aren’t Jerry Jones.
Charean Williams suggested that Jones ultimately will tab either Stephen Jones or Charlotte Jones Anderson, two of his three children and the most visible family members involved with the franchise. In theory, both could do it.
Whoever it is that helps Jerry unveil his bronze bust will be unveiled at a press event held at some point between now and August. Whatever Jerry chooses to do, it will have some of the same flair and panache that has made him one of the most successful owners in sports, sufficiently boosting both the team and the league to earn a spot in Canton.
Never seen both the owner and the GM in the room together, but everyone realised long ago it’s the same guy and that the Cowboys clearly don’t have a GM.
What is wrong with Troy Aikmen doing it? Cowboy legend. Ring Wearer. Hall of Fame himself. The QB that put Jones on the map
Rickey Henderson would approve.
I’m guessing it’s Stephen, but would love to see it be Barry Switzer.
Only Jerrah would even consider introducing himself, you have to know he has.
It just so happens that Jimmy Johnson will be there so…
I would say that the person who should introduce him is the guy in charge of cleaning his glasses during games. He deserves it.
He already has a monument with that stadium he built with and for his ego.
Jerry Jones is not retired so he is not eligible to Hall Of Fame induction. Even if he was retired, what has he ever done to advance the game of football?
To me Jerry Jones has been bad for football. Much worse for the actual Cowboys fans. Jimmy Johnson may have won 4 or 5 Super Bowls? Running Jimmy out of town after the 1993 season would be like Kraft running BB out of town after the 2003 seasons.
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder are more or less the same owner. Both are bad for the game of football and bad for football fans.
Has anyone else realized that Jimmy Johnson is going to be there introducing Jason Taylor? What a dream come true for Jerry… He should rub it in by asking Jimmy to introduce him as well…
Jimmy Johnson should introduce him. After all he is the last coach who will win a SB for Jerry Jones.
why do you say stupid things that you know no one will agree with? You know that doesn’t make sense to do this