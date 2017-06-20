NFL releases calendar for 2017-18, with draft site still TBD

Posted by Charean Williams on June 20, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

The NFL released its 2017-18 calendar Tuesday. It still must decide where to hold the 2018 draft on April 26-28, with the site listed as TBD on its schedule. The Cowboys and 13 other teams are interested in hosting the draft. The league could announce the site of the draft later this summer.

Important dates include:

Oct. 17-18 — Fall league meeting in New York.

Oct. 31 — Trade deadline.

Dec. 13 — Winter league meeting in Irving, Texas.

Feb. 20 — First day for teams to designate franchise or transition players.

Feb. 27-March 5 — NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

March 6 — Deadline for teams to designate franchise or transition players.

March 12-14 — Two-day free agency negotiating period opens.

March 14 — The 2018 league year begins, free agency opens and the trade period begins.

March 25-28 — Spring league meetings in Orlando, Florida.

April 26-28 — NFL Draft, TBD.