O.J. Simpson has a July 20 parole hearing

June 20, 2017

The Juice will soon find out whether he’ll be getting loose.

Adam Wells of NBC News reports that Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson will have a parole hearing on July 20. He could be released as soon as October.

Per Wells, Simpson previously secured parole on some of the 12 counts for which he’s serving a maximum sentence of 33 years, but other crimes required him to wait until 2017 for a chance at parole. Despite the niceties and nuances of the regulations that apply to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, the key word to look for is “discretion” — and the key real-world reality is whether members of the parole board believe that keeping him in jail is required not by the crimes for which he was convicted nine years ago, but whether he should be in jail for the rest of his life due to crimes he got away with in 1994.