Packers think move to slot will lift Damarious Randall

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT

The Packers made Damarious Randall a first-round pick in the 2015 draft and promptly moved him from safety to cornerback in a shift that hasn’t paid too many dividends in Randall’s first two seasons.

The team now thinks another switch will unlock Randall’s potential. Randall has been bumped from outside cornerback to the slot, which defensive coordinator Dom Capers calls the “star” position in his defense. Cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt thinks the name may prove to be an apt description for Randall.

“It’s a lot of what he did in college, first off,” Whitt said, via ESPN.com. “He’s comfortable being inside, he has good quickness, he has good instincts, he has the ability to see and catch the flash of the football, he’s a smart player. I think he’s becoming a better communicator on the field and so he has the ability to be successful inside there.”

Randall said earlier this offseason that being healthy would allow people to see why the Packers thought so highly of him coming into the league, but it seems that won’t be the only reason to credit for better things from Randall in his third season.