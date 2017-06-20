Rams cutting Demetrius Rhaney

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The Rams drafted offensive linemen with their first and last picks of the 2014 NFL Draft, but neither one is going to be on their roster for the 2017 season.

Tackle Greg Robinson, who was the second overall pick of the draft, was traded to the Lions last week and interior lineman Demetrius Rhaney, who was the 250th pick, is going to be dropped from the roster as well. Rhaney’s agent broke the news on Twitter Tuesday.

Rhaney missed his rookie season with an injury, but saw action in every game over the last two seasons. Most of that action came on special teams rather than on offense and Rhaney made his only start at center in the middle of the 2015 season.

The Rams signed John Sullivan as a free agent this offseason and he’s backed up by a couple of other new additions to the Rams in Austin Blythe and Jake Eldrenkamp.

Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports that the team is also parting ways with wide receiver Marquez North, linebacker Reggie Northrop and linebacker Teidrick Smith as they put their roster together ahead of training camp.