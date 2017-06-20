Rams sign five rookies, have all 2017 draft picks under contract

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

The Rams were one of two teams with multiple unsigned 2017 draft picks when Tuesday began, but the Raiders are the only team in that category now.

The Rams announced that they have signed five of their selections, which means that they now have all eight of their picks under contract. There are 12 unsigned draft picks across the league, three of whom were picked by the Raiders.

Fourth-round wide receiver Josh Reynolds, fourth-round linebacker Samson Ebukam, sixth-round defensive tackle Tanzel Smart, sixth-round fullback Sam Rogers, and seventh-round linebacker Ejuan Price were the five players to sign with the Rams on Tuesday.

The Rams also waived four players on Tuesday, so they are staying busy in L.A. with more than a month to go before training camp starts.