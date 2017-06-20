Report: Justin Gilbert suspended for one year

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

Little has gone right during cornerback Justin Gilbert’s career since the Browns made him a first-round pick in the 2014 draft and that won’t be changing in 2017.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gilbert has been suspended for a year by the NFL. There’s no word on which policy Gilbert violated to draw that suspension, but the answer probably won’t do much to change anything but a line on Gilbert’s Wikipedia page.

Gilbert became a free agent after being released by the Steelers in February and didn’t have any teams lining up for his services over the last four months due to his on-field struggles in both Cleveland and Pittsburgh. That will almost certainly remain the case while he serves out the suspension and it’s hard to imagine anyone rushing to sign him if he’s cleared to return to the league at this time next year.

If that’s the case, Gilbert’s NFL career will amount to 35 games over three seasons and a place among the many missteps the Browns have made since returning to the league in 1999.