Rod Wood comfortable making Matthew Stafford highest-paid player

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said last weekend that he’s confident that the Lions will be able to reach agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Given the going rate for quarterbacks, there’s a chance that the deal will make Stafford the highest-paid player in the league and he’ll certainly be somewhere right near the top if that’s not the case. Lions president Rod Wood was asked Tuesday if he’s comfortable with that.
“I’m comfortable in getting a deal done with him, and we’ll see where that ends up,” Wood said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “It’s going to be whatever it takes, I think, to make it happen from both sides and whether he becomes the highest-paid or not, it’ll be a short-lived designation because, as Bob said, and I think it’s true, if you’re in the top whatever of quarterbacks, when your time comes up, your time comes up and then somebody else’s time comes up, and they become the highest-[paid player]. It’s a premium position, and you need to have a very, very good player at that position to be credible and be competitive, and I think we do have that, and we’re working on getting a deal done.”
If the Lions are comfortable going to the top of the pay scale to keep Stafford in Detroit for several more years, there’s little reason to think that Quinn’s confidence in an eventual deal will wind up being misplaced.
Stafford is a darn good QB. Just hope he doesn’t drive up the price for Derek Carr.
If you’re one of the 8-10 teams in the league who has a quality qb, you have to pay him. Don’t play games, lock it down. I’d would love him to come to the Browns. I leave it at that.
Say what you want about Stafford, but I don’t think in the history of the NFL that any player has had better timing when it comes to his contract being up for renegotiation.
Having to pay a player like Stafford is certainly a more favorable position than say a team like Chicago who just drafted Trebruski 2nd overall lol
Doesn’t matter if he isn’t the BEST QB in the league. QBs in the NFL are a binary – you either have your guy, or you don’t. The Lions have their guy and they have to pay him. You don’t think the Texans or Broncos would shell out 25 mil/year for him? You’d see them in a conference championship game AT LEAST with him in year 1.
You don’t need a $150 Million Dolla QB to win 7-9 games.
Then you better have $150 Million defense and running back to win 7-9 games
That’s right – Stafford’s timing his whole career has been unbelievable.
1. Drafted #1 – 1 year before the rookie salary cap takes over
2. Extends his contract at rookie levels at a time when he hadn’t proven himself capable and durable
3. Now he signs a new contract a little bit after 2 major increases in the salary cap.
Awesome. That alone demands respects.
If only we could get his timing half that good on throws over 40 yards…
