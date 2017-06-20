 Skip to content

Roger Goodell: Relationship with Robert Kraft “was never strained”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT
Maybe peace in the Middle East is possible, after all.

With NFL commissioner Roger Goodell already making nice with Steelers wideout and fine-victim Antonio Brown during a trip to Israel, he’s also saying there’s never been a problem between himself and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Robert is very important to me personally,” Goodell said, via Allon Sinai of the Jerusalem Post. “My friendship with Robert was never strained. We both understand that we have jobs.”

Goodell and Kraft were there for the opening of the Kraft Family Sports Complex Tuesday, showing his support for a guy he hasn’t always enjoyed a chummy relationship with.

“I know how important this is for him,” Goodell said. “My respect and admiration for him has never waned. We believe our best days are ahead.”

Perhaps, but to deny there were some awkward days behind them would be disingenuous after the DeflateGate saga.

Kraft himself said in January: “I don’t know if it will ever be the same,” which is a pretty good indication there was strain at some point.

Being on the trip together at least allows Goodell a chance to take some of the steam out of his first trip back to Gillette Stadium for the regular season opener, which people are already anticipating as being awkward.

27 Responses to “Roger Goodell: Relationship with Robert Kraft “was never strained””
  1. winningisabrees says: Jun 20, 2017 11:20 AM

    Millionaire Problems.

  2. jayhawk6 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:21 AM

    Maybe the question should be:”Who plays the Commish better, Jerry Jones or Robert Kraft?”

  3. cueghost says: Jun 20, 2017 11:24 AM

    BWAHAHAHA!!! No…. no Roger. He HATES YOU NOW!

  4. saint2112 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:26 AM

    More rhetoric…..

  5. tylawspick6 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:29 AM

    laughable

  6. tylawspick6 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:29 AM

    worst liar i have ever seen

    kraft is also way too nice

  7. weepingjebus says: Jun 20, 2017 11:35 AM

    Not pictured: vast sea of boos later edited out of the official Super Bowl LI postgame clips, including on blu ray. But they remain present on the Patriots’ independently produced Three Games to Glory V, because lol.

  8. nhpats says: Jun 20, 2017 11:36 AM

    Then why does Roger continue to avoid showing up in Foxboro?

  9. tylawspick6 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:39 AM

    at this point, who supports or who believes goodell?

    rubes?

  10. TB12#BLITZFOR6 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:42 AM

    you can say whatever you want….its changed…

  11. kcchefs58 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:43 AM

    Alternative facts

  12. hang3xc says: Jun 20, 2017 11:45 AM

    The man lives in a fantasy world if he thinks their relationship wasn’t strained. Kraft may still have to work with the guy, but that friendship is over.

    And regardless how much time they spend together, the FANS will have plenty of “steam” left for Goodell at the season opener (and any other time he happens to make his way to Gillette).

    I fully anticipate the boos to be deafening whenever the fans see this pricks face looking out from the owners box or on the jumbotron.

    It would be EPIC if Kraft gave out those clown nose Goodell shirts to everyone in attendance that night.

  13. piratefreedom says: Jun 20, 2017 11:48 AM

    Greasy Goodell proving once again that he thinks football fans are really, really stupid.

  14. Obi Wan Jablowme says: Jun 20, 2017 11:49 AM

    weepingjebus says:
    Jun 20, 2017 11:35 AM

    Not pictured: vast sea of boos later edited out of the official Super Bowl LI postgame clips, including on blu ray. But they remain present on the Patriots’ independently produced Three Games to Glory V, because lol.
    ====================

    I love the look of detest on Jonathon Kraft’s face after Goodell shakes his hand and heads toward the back of the podium to greet Belichick. Robert Kraft may be willing to play politics and make it all look good, but Jonathon definitely doesn’t have that, or he simply doesn’t care to have it with Goodell. It is clear how the younger feels, a little more difficult to tell with Robert, though it still seems pretty clear he doesn’t consider Goodell a part of his inner circle by a long shot

  15. brwmstr says: Jun 20, 2017 11:52 AM

    Do you know how you can tell Goodell is lying…his lips are moving. Not a man of integrity. The league needs to move on…FIRE GOODELL.

  16. fireroger says: Jun 20, 2017 11:53 AM

    He paid $5 million for a lie. Why stop now.

  17. LyinRogerMustGo says: Jun 20, 2017 11:56 AM

    Say my name.
    Preach my name.
    Preach it till it’s done!

    🙂

  18. reprob8 says: Jun 20, 2017 11:57 AM

    Goodell is a (well paid) water boy for the owners & he’s a reflection of them.

    That said…they all look bad.

  19. ibillwt says: Jun 20, 2017 11:57 AM

    Goodell would never tell the truth if a lie would do.

  20. patriottony says: Jun 20, 2017 11:58 AM

    Ohhhhh screw you!!!!! I just watched the SB,,, for the 20th time, and Roger the dodger,,,was fuming at having to give Brady and co. That trophy,,,,AGAIN…complete crap of an article

  21. kifleheimer says: Jun 20, 2017 12:05 PM

    Of course not, Goodell gave his buddy Kraft a wink as he gently tapped him on his hand for being caught multiple times cheating and Kraft pretended he was upset in pure WWE showmanship to placate the other owners and fans. Krafts hand is still firmly planted up Goodell the puppets backside.

  22. Lemmy Aksyadis says: Jun 20, 2017 12:09 PM

    What everyone, Pats fans and others, really wants is the TRUTH.

    So release the PSI data from 2015 and we will all know the truth.

    Or you can refuse and we of sound mind can take that as an admission that you King Roger, Royally screwed up on this ridiculous debacle.

  23. truthdispensary says: Jun 20, 2017 12:11 PM

    They had a plan from the beginning that was designed to meet both their goals. Brady sits a few games after putting up a fight that by design saves him face & then the NFL uses it’s influence to help get the Patricheats to the Super Bowl the following year. The NFL has become the WWF of national sports.

  24. tb12soundslikeavd says: Jun 20, 2017 12:18 PM

    Time for Patsy fans to grow up. The team took its punishment for it’s indescretions and it’s over. You don’t see Kraft crying anymore so why are you? Sheesh!

  25. nepatriot1 says: Jun 20, 2017 12:19 PM

    Roger, your pants are on fire………again.

  26. nflequalswwe says: Jun 20, 2017 12:24 PM

    “at this point, who supports or who believes goodell?”

    Rubes indeed…a Venn diagram of Goodell and Trump supporters would be a single circle.

  27. superpatriotsfan says: Jun 20, 2017 12:29 PM

    “Our relationship is hella good, Roger and I share a bromance when we view the local whale tails”

    Did Kraft learn another new millennial word or phrase from about 10 years ago and is going to exploit it?

