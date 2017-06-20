Roger Goodell: Relationship with Robert Kraft “was never strained”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

Maybe peace in the Middle East is possible, after all.

With NFL commissioner Roger Goodell already making nice with Steelers wideout and fine-victim Antonio Brown during a trip to Israel, he’s also saying there’s never been a problem between himself and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Robert is very important to me personally,” Goodell said, via Allon Sinai of the Jerusalem Post. “My friendship with Robert was never strained. We both understand that we have jobs.”

Goodell and Kraft were there for the opening of the Kraft Family Sports Complex Tuesday, showing his support for a guy he hasn’t always enjoyed a chummy relationship with.

“I know how important this is for him,” Goodell said. “My respect and admiration for him has never waned. We believe our best days are ahead.”

Perhaps, but to deny there were some awkward days behind them would be disingenuous after the DeflateGate saga.

Kraft himself said in January: “I don’t know if it will ever be the same,” which is a pretty good indication there was strain at some point.

Being on the trip together at least allows Goodell a chance to take some of the steam out of his first trip back to Gillette Stadium for the regular season opener, which people are already anticipating as being awkward.