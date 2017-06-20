Roger Goodell: Relationship with Robert Kraft “was never strained”

Maybe peace in the Middle East is possible, after all.
With NFL commissioner Roger Goodell already making nice with Steelers wideout and fine-victim Antonio Brown during a trip to Israel, he’s also saying there’s never been a problem between himself and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
“Robert is very important to me personally,” Goodell said, via Allon Sinai of the Jerusalem Post. “My friendship with Robert was never strained. We both understand that we have jobs.”
Goodell and Kraft were there for the opening of the Kraft Family Sports Complex Tuesday, showing his support for a guy he hasn’t always enjoyed a chummy relationship with.
“I know how important this is for him,” Goodell said. “My respect and admiration for him has never waned. We believe our best days are ahead.”
Perhaps, but to deny there were some awkward days behind them would be disingenuous after the DeflateGate saga.
Kraft himself said in January: “I don’t know if it will ever be the same,” which is a pretty good indication there was strain at some point.
Being on the trip together at least allows Goodell a chance to take some of the steam out of his first trip back to Gillette Stadium for the regular season opener, which people are already anticipating as being awkward.
Not pictured: vast sea of boos later edited out of the official Super Bowl LI postgame clips, including on blu ray. But they remain present on the Patriots’ independently produced Three Games to Glory V, because lol.
Then why does Roger continue to avoid showing up in Foxboro?
at this point, who supports or who believes goodell?
The man lives in a fantasy world if he thinks their relationship wasn’t strained. Kraft may still have to work with the guy, but that friendship is over.
And regardless how much time they spend together, the FANS will have plenty of “steam” left for Goodell at the season opener (and any other time he happens to make his way to Gillette).
I fully anticipate the boos to be deafening whenever the fans see this pricks face looking out from the owners box or on the jumbotron.
It would be EPIC if Kraft gave out those clown nose Goodell shirts to everyone in attendance that night.
Greasy Goodell proving once again that he thinks football fans are really, really stupid.
weepingjebus says:
Jun 20, 2017 11:35 AM
Not pictured: vast sea of boos later edited out of the official Super Bowl LI postgame clips, including on blu ray. But they remain present on the Patriots’ independently produced Three Games to Glory V, because lol.
I love the look of detest on Jonathon Kraft’s face after Goodell shakes his hand and heads toward the back of the podium to greet Belichick. Robert Kraft may be willing to play politics and make it all look good, but Jonathon definitely doesn’t have that, or he simply doesn’t care to have it with Goodell. It is clear how the younger feels, a little more difficult to tell with Robert, though it still seems pretty clear he doesn’t consider Goodell a part of his inner circle by a long shot
Do you know how you can tell Goodell is lying…his lips are moving. Not a man of integrity. The league needs to move on…FIRE GOODELL.
Ohhhhh screw you!!!!! I just watched the SB,,, for the 20th time, and Roger the dodger,,,was fuming at having to give Brady and co. That trophy,,,,AGAIN…complete crap of an article
Of course not, Goodell gave his buddy Kraft a wink as he gently tapped him on his hand for being caught multiple times cheating and Kraft pretended he was upset in pure WWE showmanship to placate the other owners and fans. Krafts hand is still firmly planted up Goodell the puppets backside.
What everyone, Pats fans and others, really wants is the TRUTH.
So release the PSI data from 2015 and we will all know the truth.
Or you can refuse and we of sound mind can take that as an admission that you King Roger, Royally screwed up on this ridiculous debacle.
They had a plan from the beginning that was designed to meet both their goals. Brady sits a few games after putting up a fight that by design saves him face & then the NFL uses it’s influence to help get the Patricheats to the Super Bowl the following year. The NFL has become the WWF of national sports.
Time for Patsy fans to grow up. The team took its punishment for it’s indescretions and it’s over. You don’t see Kraft crying anymore so why are you? Sheesh!
Time for Patsy fans to grow up. The team took its punishment for it’s indescretions and it’s over. You don’t see Kraft crying anymore so why are you? Sheesh!
Took it’s punishment for something that never happened is what you mean. With a straight face, tell us how you’d not fight a speeding ticket if you weren’t speeding.
Time for the jealous among us to admit you were wrong.
They had a plan from the beginning that was designed to meet both their goals. Brady sits a few games after putting up a fight that by design saves him face & then the NFL uses it’s influence to help get the Patricheats to the Super Bowl the following year. The NFL has become the WWF of national sports
Next up on truthdispensary news, moon landing faked, Elvis still alive!
Then why does Roger continue to avoid showing up in Foxboro?
Because it’s in the middle of nowhere and a dump.
Goodell has a PR problem… anyone who follows along knows this… Deflategate was a farce, the League came out hypocritical and worse he personally is loathed in an entire section of the country as a result of kangaroo court he officiated.
Bob Kraft knows that rhetoric railing again the league is bad business, and it has already been stated that his personal relationship with Goodell has changed, ask his son Jonathan how the Patriots “feel” about Goodell… He has been very candid.
Conclusion… Goodell is delusional, and this reeks of a PR campaign intended to soften the blow of finally coming back to Foxborough next fall.
Roger is the son of a professional politician — he learned to lie with ease from one of the best.