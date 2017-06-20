Sam Bradford enjoying closer relationship with Mike Zimmer

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT

At this point last season, Sam Bradford was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Eagles but Teddy Bridgewater’s injury and the presence of Carson Wentz in Philadelphia combined to lead to a trade that put Bradford in Minnesota just before the start of the regular season.

That didn’t leave much time for Bradford to forge relationships with new coaches or teammates as he had to devote his attention to getting the offense down as quickly as possible. This offseason has allowed for more time to hone that knowledge as well as more time to get close to head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer has taken on a bigger role with the offense this offseason, something Bradford says “the guys have really enjoyed” and he added that he’s enjoyed getting Zimmer’s feedback whether it has come first-hand or via text messages while Zimmer was recovering from his latest eye surgery.

“We would text almost every day after practice and he would just give me some thoughts about what he saw from us on offense, what the defense was trying to do, things that we could take advantage of, things that they were trying to take away,” Bradford said, via ESPN.com. “[It was good to] just get his opinion on what he saw from the defense that day and maybe if there were some blitzes that they put in to beat a certain protection, how we could pick it up; coverages that they put in to maybe take away a route, how we could beat that coverage, what to look for, what tips, what keys give away certain things. Those texts were really nice.”

The future of the Vikings quarterback position is unclear due to both Bradford’s expiring contract and the uncertainty about Bridgewater’s recovery from the knee injury that helped bring Bradford to Minnesota in the first place. A strong year from Bradford may not clarify everything for the team, but it will likely set Bradford up to be a starter in 2018 whether he and Zimmer are still together or not.