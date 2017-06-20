Suspension will cost Khyri Thornton more than $300,000

Posted by Charean Williams on June 20, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT

Khyri Thornton’s suspension will cost him more than $300,000.

Thornton, suspended for the first six games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, will lose $247,058 in salary during his suspension, or 6/17ths of his $700,000 base salary. He also will lose another $75,000 of the $200,000 he has in per-game roster bonuses written in his contract, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Thornton also has $150,000 in playtime incentives that become harder to reach.

The defensive tackle re-signed with the Lions in March, agreeing to a two-year, $3.3 million deal that included a $325,000 signing bonus. He started six games last season and played in seven others, making 18 tackles and one sack.

The Lions will have a decision to make when Thornton's suspension ends.