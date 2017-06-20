Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 7:09 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott likes the fight he’s seen from CB Leonard Johnson.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was a guest at Jay Cutler’s retirement party.

The Patriots have high hopes for their starting cornerback duo.

What does Jets coach Todd Bowles need to do to keep his job?

The Ravens need better health at tight end.

Bengals WR A.J. Green is making his sixth appearance on the NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players.

CB Tramon Williams was happy to part ways with the Browns.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey welcomes the role of mentor to younger Steelers players.

The Texans have high hopes for LB Bernardrick McKinney this year.

The statue of Peyton Manning commissioned by the Colts is close to being done.

Coach Doug Marrone is waiting to see if the Jaguars are a tougher team.

Titans WR Eric Decker talked about what he learned from Peyton Manning while discussing his arrival in Tennessee.

A projection of the Broncos’ 53-man roster.

The Chiefs are looking for WR Chris Conley to continue his upward trajectory from last season.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch will be posing in the buff for ESPN The Magazine.

Chargers wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni shares some insights into his players.

The story behind the Cowboys’ mantra for the 2017 season.

Odell Beckham feels he and his fellow Giants wideouts will be problematic for defenses.

Did the Eagles do enough to improve at cornerback?

The latest scuttlebutt on the chances of a Redskins deal with QB Kirk Cousins.

The Bears are introducing their fans to this year’s rookies.

Position battles to watch at Lions camp.

A look at the Packers’ schedule for training camp.

Vikings great Alan Page was touched to have a middle school named for him.

Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn is now a married man.

The Panthers announced all their training camp practices are open to the public.

Saints DE Daryl Tapp can kick inside to tackle if needed.

The Buccaneers identified five players with more to give the team.

Three Cardinals who could be in line for new contracts after the season.

Rams rookie wide receivers are in the mix for early playing time.

Some of the things learned during the 49ers’ offseason program.

Said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll of the team’s rookies, “I think these guys from top to bottom are going to contribute to factor in on this team.”