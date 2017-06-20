“Vegas bettors see the Jets as the NFL’s big losers”

As the offseason wears on, people who put their money behind their opinions are getting more confident that the Jets will be really bad.
The Jets’ win total was set at five at the Westgate in Las Vegas, and since then bets have consistently come in on the Jets finishing under five wins, so that the line has moved from -110 to -150, according to ESPN. No other team has seen as much money bet on the “under” win total.
The Jets were 5-11 last year and have lost many of their veteran players including Eric Decker, David Harris, Nick Mangold, Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis, so it’s easy to see them winning less than five games this season.
Of course, the Jets may be trying to lose this season so they can get the first pick in the draft next year, with what’s expected to be a strong quarterback class. The Jets’ own front office may hope everyone betting the under is correct.
Another reminder that a draft lottery is needed.
To be fair, the Jets cut a lot of old good but not great players. It saves them cap space which means they can sign a pack of [overpriced] free agents.
What the talking heads are failing to mention is that Bowles may well be cleaning house of assertive and devise players. Marshall was/is certainly a character. Harris was a room leader. Decker too. If they were contradicting Bowles, he may have done the “My way, highway” game with them. Something needs to be done to fix the locker room.
Oh I still think they are tanking.
They aren’t the only ones.
Have a look at the Bills schedule, they’re going to be right there with the Jets.
At least the Jets are rebuilding.
