Vegas bettors see the Jets as the NFL’s big losers

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 20, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
AP

As the offseason wears on, people who put their money behind their opinions are getting more confident that the Jets will be really bad.

The Jets’ win total was set at five at the Westgate in Las Vegas, and since then bets have consistently come in on the Jets finishing under five wins, so that the line has moved from -110 to -150, according to ESPN. No other team has seen as much money bet on the “under” win total.

The Jets were 5-11 last year and have lost many of their veteran players including Eric Decker, David Harris, Nick Mangold, Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis, so it’s easy to see them winning less than five games this season.

Of course, the Jets may be trying to lose this season so they can get the first pick in the draft next year, with what’s expected to be a strong quarterback class. The Jets’ own front office may hope everyone betting the under is correct.

18 Responses to “Vegas bettors see the Jets as the NFL’s big losers”
  1. skoobyfl says: Jun 20, 2017 12:49 PM

    I bet that we will see another couple dozens articles here on how bad the Jets will be before the season even starts.

  2. naldoron says: Jun 20, 2017 12:59 PM

    At least the Brown will be better the somebody — congrats factory of sadness.

  3. bosskingnation says: Jun 20, 2017 1:00 PM

    #SuckforSam

  4. packfaninpackland says: Jun 20, 2017 1:00 PM

    If the over/under on Jets wins this year was 2, how many would take the over ???

    I say not many.

  5. bosskingnation says: Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM

    or…#takeahosinforrosen

  6. tylawspick6 says: Jun 20, 2017 1:03 PM

    well, they are
    have been for years

  7. chargerdillon says: Jun 20, 2017 1:04 PM

    Whereas the citizens of New York just view them as your average every-day losers.

  8. Slapshot says: Jun 20, 2017 1:06 PM

    Another reminder that a draft lottery is needed.

  9. irsaysneedle says: Jun 20, 2017 1:07 PM

    the only thing more pathetic than the jets is their fan base!

  10. dartmouthstevens says: Jun 20, 2017 1:10 PM

    To be fair, the Jets cut a lot of old good but not great players. It saves them cap space which means they can sign a pack of [overpriced] free agents.

    What the talking heads are failing to mention is that Bowles may well be cleaning house of assertive and devise players. Marshall was/is certainly a character. Harris was a room leader. Decker too. If they were contradicting Bowles, he may have done the “My way, highway” game with them. Something needs to be done to fix the locker room.

  11. dartmouthstevens says: Jun 20, 2017 1:10 PM

    Oh I still think they are tanking.

  12. mmack66 says: Jun 20, 2017 1:15 PM

    They aren’t the only ones.

  13. cma1973 says: Jun 20, 2017 1:25 PM

    I concur.

  14. youbettercallsaul says: Jun 20, 2017 1:26 PM

    And just how is this news? They have been that malodorous stench in northern Jersey for years. Most Jet fans will have their belts, shoelaces, and sharp objects taken away from them for their own safety when the season rolls up.

  15. tonyzendejas says: Jun 20, 2017 1:27 PM

    I know Jets fans who think they own the Patriots because they won their last playoff matchup. They are a very, very sad bunch.

  16. joetoronto says: Jun 20, 2017 1:35 PM

    packfaninpackland says:
    Jun 20, 2017 1:00 PM
    If the over/under on Jets wins this year was 2, how many would take the over ???

    I say not many.
    ****************************************
    Have a look at the Bills schedule, they’re going to be right there with the Jets.

    At least the Jets are rebuilding.

  17. lewsblues says: Jun 20, 2017 1:47 PM

    “Vegas bettors see the Jets as the NFL’s big losers”

    this usually means they’ll make the playoffs …

  18. jjb0811 says: Jun 20, 2017 2:03 PM

    So much for parity.

