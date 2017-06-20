Which players would you want to play out of position?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 6:56 AM EDT

On Monday’s PFT Live, former Colts punter Pat McAfee said that he was one Curtis Painter injury away from playing quarterback during one of Indy’s many losses in the 2011 season. On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we’ll pick current players that we’d want playing out of their normal position.

To make the best possible list, I need your suggestions. So I can pawn them off during the show as my own.

We’ll debut the segment at 7:35 a.m. ET. But the show is currently on (I’m typing this while I talk with suprizingyl few typso), so you should tune in to NBC Sports Radio. McAfee joins me at 7:00 a.m. ET for the final two hours on NBCSN.

And for the last half hour, there’s something that’s actually a sporting event on NBCSN, but we’ll be with you on NBC Sports Radio until 9:00 a.m. ET.