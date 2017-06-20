Who has the best 1-2 punch at receiver in the NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 11:54 PM EDT

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has kept the pressure on himself, and his teammates, by boasting about the problems the wideouts will give defenses in 2017. Which inspired this question of the day for Wednesday’s PFT Live: Who has the best 1-2 combination at receiver in the NFL?

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee joins the show again, and we’ll chime in with our views on the question. Right after we take a look at your suggestions and, um, aggregate the best ones.

In lieu of a poll question, make your selection in the comments, state your case, and then tune in on Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast starting on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.