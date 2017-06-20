Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen hedged on entering draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT

There was a point when Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen seemed set on entering the 2017 NFL Draft.

But it quickly turned, and opinions from NFL General Managers didn’t seem to affect his decision.

In a Denver Post video, Allen said he had gone so far to toast his impending decision to leave school at a dinner with his family, but that it just didn’t feel right to him at the time.

“I called [Wyoming] coach [Craig] Bohl back and he said, ‘Here, I’m going to get you another G.M.’ And I said, ‘Coach, that’s not necessary, I’m going to come back to school and play another year for you,'” Allen said. “He goes, ‘I love you Josh.’ I said ‘Let’s go win the Fiesta Bowl.'”

Allen was already thinking about preparing for the draft, having talked to quarterback tutor George Whitfield about training in San Diego.

But now he’s returning to Wyoming, and has a chance to be one of the top picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.