 Skip to content

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen hedged on entering draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

There was a point when Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen seemed set on entering the 2017 NFL Draft.

But it quickly turned, and opinions from NFL General Managers didn’t seem to affect his decision.

In a Denver Post video, Allen said he had gone so far to toast his impending decision to leave school at a dinner with his family, but that it just didn’t feel right to him at the time.

“I called [Wyoming] coach [Craig] Bohl back and he said, ‘Here, I’m going to get you another G.M.’ And I said, ‘Coach, that’s not necessary, I’m going to come back to school and play another year for you,'” Allen said. “He goes, ‘I love you Josh.’ I said ‘Let’s go win the Fiesta Bowl.'”

Allen was already thinking about preparing for the draft, having talked to quarterback tutor George Whitfield about training in San Diego.

But now he’s returning to Wyoming, and has a chance to be one of the top picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill
yo

Former NFL lineman Ryan O’Callaghan announces he was gay

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

For years, Ryan O’Callaghan worried what people would say. By the time he said it, the fact he was keeping his true problems a secret nearly led to his death.

The former Chiefs and Patriots offensive lineman can say it now — he’s gay. And he’s far from the first former NFL player to say that. But his description of the process that led to coming out to his former bosses speaks to the issues that keep many from revealing their truth.

Via Cyd Zeigler of Outsports, O’Callaghan recalled a football career which included pretending to be straight, avoiding talk of women, drinking lots of coffee after practice to avoid the shower. But also of painkiller abuse that stemmed from a string of injuries, and the fact O’Callaghan planned to kill himself when his NFL career was over.

“As long as there are people killing themselves because they are gay, there is a reason for people like me to share my story and try to help,” O’Callaghan said. “People need to understand that we are everywhere. We’re your sons, your daughters, your teammates, your neighbors. And honestly, even some of your husbands and wives. You just don’t know it yet.

“It’s not always easy being honest, but I can tell you it’s much easier and more enjoyable being yourself and not living a lie.”

While O’Callaghan can speak with relief now, his story was nearly a tragic one.

The former Cal tackle spent six seasons in the NFL, beginning as a fifth-round pick of the Patriots in 2006. He was plagued by shoulder and groin injuries, which he struggles with to this day. He joined the Chiefs in 2009, along with a number of former Patriots when Scott Pioli went to Kansas City as General Manager.

O’Callaghan said he doesn’t recall gay slurs in the locker room, but the internal pressure he felt caused him to plan his suicide. Along the way, there was an addiction to painkillers, which he used for several reasons. He finally got help with the drug issue from the Chiefs athletic training and counseling staff, and was then able to tackle the other issue which weighed on him.

It culminated with a visit to Pioli’s office, where the G.M. reacted with a shrug, and then a hug.

“People like me are supposed to react a certain way, I guess,” Pioli said. “I wasn’t minimizing what he was telling me, but I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. He built this up and built this up to the point where he said he was nearly suicidal. What Ryan didn’t know is how many gay people I’ve had in my life.”

That kind of acceptance caugh O’Callaghan off guard, and it took him a few more years to go public with his sexual orientation. By then, at an awards ceremony in his hometown, it didn’t create much of a stir.

With a little luck, every player who might be struggling would find someone as welcoming as O’Callaghan found Pioli. And perhaps if they do, stories such as O’Callaghan’s might not have to veer so close to a horrible ending.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Maybe the Cowboys G.M. should introduce the Cowboys owner for the Hall of Fame

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

What follows is a joke. Sort of. Maybe. Possibly not.

With Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turning the announcement of the person who will present him for enshrinement to the Hall of Fame into a reality show of sorts by expressing his intention to reveal the choice at a press conference, a thought occurred to me. Why shouldn’t Jerry Jones the G.M. introduce Jerry Jones the owner?

It may seem a little over the top (and both Charean Williams of PFT and Pat McAfee of Barstool Sports received it that way on PFT Live), but wouldn’t that be the ultimate Jerry Jones move?

Criticized over the years for making himself the G.M. of the team upon buying it in 1989, Jones the G.M. could sing the praises of the man who never fired him in the pre-produced video aimed at keeping those presenting Hall of Famers from hogging the microphone. Most couldn’t pull it off. Most aren’t Jerry Jones.

Charean Williams suggested that Jones ultimately will tab either Stephen Jones or Charlotte Jones Anderson, two of his three children and the most visible family members involved with the franchise. In theory, both could do it.

Whoever it is that helps Jerry unveil his bronze bust will be unveiled at a press event held at some point between now and August. Whatever Jerry chooses to do, it will have some of the same flair and panache that has made him one of the most successful owners in sports, sufficiently boosting both the team and the league to earn a spot in Canton.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Vegas bettors see the Jets as the NFL’s big losers

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 20, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
AP

As the offseason wears on, people who put their money behind their opinions are getting more confident that the Jets will be really bad.

The Jets’ win total was set at five at the Westgate in Las Vegas, and since then bets have consistently come in on the Jets finishing under five wins, so that the line has moved from -110 to -150, according to ESPN. No other team has seen as much money bet on the “under” win total.

The Jets were 5-11 last year and have lost many of their veteran players including Eric Decker, David Harris, Nick Mangold, Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis, so it’s easy to see them winning less than five games this season.

Of course, the Jets may be trying to lose this season so they can get the first pick in the draft next year, with what’s expected to be a strong quarterback class. The Jets’ own front office may hope everyone betting the under is correct.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Former Bears wideout Marquess Wilson signing with Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets got rid of all the receivers with big contracts, so they need some receivers.

According to a tweet from his agents, former Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson is signing with the Jets.

Wilson has shown flashes of talent when he’s healthy, he just hasn’t been healthy very often.

He finished last season on injured reserve after breaking his left foot again.

He averaged 16.6 and 17.8 yards per catch the last two seasons. But that was while playing a total of 14 games and catching 37 passes.

But after getting rid of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker (and anyone else making money), the Jets are in a position to take a chance.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Report: DeShone Kizer closing gap on Cody Kessler

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
AP

There’s an open quarterback competition in Cleveland. And if all things are equal, it makes sense to put the guy with the most potential on the field.

That could eventually be happening, and by “eventually” I mean “soon.” Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that rookie second-rounder DeShone Kizer has “considerably narrowed the gap” with Cody Kessler during offseason workouts, and that Kizer “will press [Kessler] hard for the starting job in training camp.”

Currently, Kizer stands at No. 3 behind Kessler and primary backup Brock Osweiler. So first Kizer must overcome Osweiler, the unwanted appendix to the trade that allowed the Browns to buy a second-round pick from Houston for $16 million. The Browns have been praising Osweiler for his offseason performances, but they’re possibly still looking for someone to take him off their hands — and fully or partially off their books.

As to Kizer, the question becomes whether the Browns would give him a baptism by blast furnace in Week One, against the Steelers. With games after that against the Ravens, Colts, and Bengals, some believe the Browns should keep Kizer in bubble wrap until Week Five, when they face the consciously nosediving Jets.

Cabot notes that coach Hue Jackson has experience with a rookie quarterback who started from Week One, when Joe Flacco earned the No. 1 gig in Baltimore and Jackson served as his position coach. But Flacco was destined to be the backup until Troy Smith came down with tonsillitis during the preseason, giving Flacco a chance to show that he could get the job done without getting himself hurt before the Ravens rolled the dice with a guy who in his fifth season won a Super Bowl with the team that used to be the Browns.

Regardless of whether it’s Week One or Week Five or some other week during the season, Kizer seems destined to join the ever-growing list of starting quarterbacks since the team returned to the league in 1999. Whenever it happens, Kizer’s first start will put him only 58 more behind Tim Couch for the second-iteration franchise lead.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Vic Beasley expecting more attention from blockers this year

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley took a big jump in his second NFL season as he went from four sacks as a rookie to leading the league with 15.5 of them last year.

Beasley’s production as a pass rusher off the edge last year helped lift the Falcons to the NFC title and other teams surely took notice of the way that Beasley could impact games by collapsing the pocket. Beasley expects that will mean more blockers devoted to slowing him down in 2017 and he’s spent time this offseason preparing ways to counter that attention.

“It’s just the attention that I’m about to get,” Beasley said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You get chippers and a lot of attention whether it is two or three men blocking you. [I] worked on things and practiced those type of things out there on the practice field. Then I’ll try to see if I can apply it to the game. When they bring three it’s pretty rough, but the main thing is realizing the play before the play actually happens. That’s when you realize what you are about to get and what’s going to be coming your way. That all goes into the game plan and getting ready throughout the week. I think being well-prepared will definitely help me to become more effective.”

Beasley will have to work out ways to deal with the spotlight from opposing offenses, but the job will be made easier if other Falcons can make teams pay for devoting manpower to Beasley’s side. That was part of the idea behind drafting Takkarist McKinley in the first round and the team hasn’t ruled out a return for Dwight Freeney as another piece to their pass rushing puzzle in 2017.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

FOX hires Ray Lewis

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

Eventual Hall of Famer Ray Lewis hasn’t had immediate success in broadcasting. His second chance to stick in the business will come via FOX.

Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com reports that Lewis has joined FOX Sports as an analyst. The move was expected to be announced Tuesday on FS1’s Undisputed.

Lewis joined ESPN in 2013 amid great fanfare, but things never really clicked for him there. After three seasons, ESPN opted to move on.

He won a pair of Super Bowls in a lengthy career with the Ravens, where he arrived as a first-rounder in 1996 and remained through 2012. His first Super Bowl win to cap the season after Lewis faced double murder charges in Atlanta arising from an incident that happened after Super Bowl XXXIV. He later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, and the league fined him $250,000. (Lewis wasn’t suspended by then-Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, an outcome that would never occur if the same set of facts unfolded in today’s NFL.)

Lewis, who likely will be voted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 (his first year of eligibility), will appear on various different FOX shows.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Roger Goodell: Relationship with Robert Kraft “was never strained”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 20, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT
Getty Images

Maybe peace in the Middle East is possible, after all.

With NFL commissioner Roger Goodell already making nice with Steelers wideout and fine-victim Antonio Brown during a trip to Israel, he’s also saying there’s never been a problem between himself and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Robert is very important to me personally,” Goodell said, via Allon Sinai of the Jerusalem Post. “My friendship with Robert was never strained. We both understand that we have jobs.”

Goodell and Kraft were there for the opening of the Kraft Family Sports Complex Tuesday, showing his support for a guy he hasn’t always enjoyed a chummy relationship with.

“I know how important this is for him,” Goodell said. “My respect and admiration for him has never waned. We believe our best days are ahead.”

Perhaps, but to deny there were some awkward days behind them would be disingenuous after the DeflateGate saga.

Kraft himself said in January: “I don’t know if it will ever be the same,” which is a pretty good indication there was strain at some point.

Being on the trip together at least allows Goodell a chance to take some of the steam out of his first trip back to Gillette Stadium for the regular season opener, which people are already anticipating as being awkward.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Jarvis Landry won’t talk extension during regular season

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is heading into the final year of his contract, but that didn’t stop him from attending both the voluntary and the mandatory portions of the team’s offseason program.

Landry said early in the program that he wasn’t setting a deadline to get a new deal, but his agent has sketched out some parameters for talks. Damarius Bilbo told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that his client wants to remain with the Dolphins, but won’t be upset if an extension doesn’t happen and added that Landry doesn’t want to talk about his contract beyond the start of the regular season.

“The ball is still in their court; we are happy to go into a fourth year healthy and eager to put another year in the books,” Bilbo said. “… We want to respect the Dolphins. When the season kicks off, we want to continue to respect that. We don’t want every game to be about a new contract. This is not a tactic; that is not an approach. This is who Jarvis is and what he wants out of the upcoming season.”

Bilbo said there have been no talks about the money involved in a new deal for the wideout and didn’t tell Jackson what kind of numbers his client was looking for in a new deal. He did call Landry the “heartbeat” and “sparkplug” of the Miami offense, however, and that would suggest a desire for a contract that would fit among the other No. 1 receivers around the league.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Still no resolution to Ezekiel Elliott investigation

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL embarks on its annual five-to-six-week period of minimal activity, the time for the NFL to resolve the long-lingering Ezekiel Elliott investigation has arrived.

If he’s going to be disciplined, Elliott needs to have time to appeal and resolve it before Week One. If he’s not going to be disciplined (and if the end result is that Elliott is blameless), the sooner the door is finally closed on this one, the better.

Elliott technically remains under scrutiny for allegations of domestic violence that emerged nearly a year ago. Although all parties involved have expressed optimism regarding the outcome from Elliott’s perspective, the investigation just won’t go away.

It needs to, one way or the other. Public confidence in the NFL applies not just to the games but to everything the league endeavors to do. Investigations the inexplicably hang around for weeks, months, and nearly a year do nothing to persuade the general public that the NFL is handling its in-house criminal justice system in a fair and appropriate way.

The reason(s) for the delay aren’t clear. Perhaps (speculation alert) some involved in the process believe the alleged victim and others believe Elliott. Perhaps (speculation alert) the league is trying figure out how to properly balance a desire to eradicate domestic violence from the sport with the need to placate one of the most powerful owners in all of sport.

Regardless, it’s not just going to fade away unnoticed. The longer is lasts, the less confidence the public will have in the notion that the league’s internal procedures don’t dole out justice from behind a blindfold but with plenty of competing P.R. and business considerations determining how and when these inquiries end — and that those P.R. and business concerns may result in enough analysis to trigger paralysis.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Sam Bradford enjoying closer relationship with Mike Zimmer

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
AP

At this point last season, Sam Bradford was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Eagles but Teddy Bridgewater’s injury and the presence of Carson Wentz in Philadelphia combined to lead to a trade that put Bradford in Minnesota just before the start of the regular season.

That didn’t leave much time for Bradford to forge relationships with new coaches or teammates as he had to devote his attention to getting the offense down as quickly as possible. This offseason has allowed for more time to hone that knowledge as well as more time to get close to head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer has taken on a bigger role with the offense this offseason, something Bradford says “the guys have really enjoyed” and he added that he’s enjoyed getting Zimmer’s feedback whether it has come first-hand or via text messages while Zimmer was recovering from his latest eye surgery.

“We would text almost every day after practice and he would just give me some thoughts about what he saw from us on offense, what the defense was trying to do, things that we could take advantage of, things that they were trying to take away,” Bradford said, via ESPN.com. “[It was good to] just get his opinion on what he saw from the defense that day and maybe if there were some blitzes that they put in to beat a certain protection, how we could pick it up; coverages that they put in to maybe take away a route, how we could beat that coverage, what to look for, what tips, what keys give away certain things. Those texts were really nice.”

The future of the Vikings quarterback position is unclear due to both Bradford’s expiring contract and the uncertainty about Bridgewater’s recovery from the knee injury that helped bring Bradford to Minnesota in the first place. A strong year from Bradford may not clarify everything for the team, but it will likely set Bradford up to be a starter in 2018 whether he and Zimmer are still together or not.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Gronk’s casino bar tab could be of interest to the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

Gronk being Gronk is always good for a laugh or two, but if Gronk being Gronk at a casino nightclub with $100,000 in booze bought and paid for by the casino as some sort of a premeditated organic marketing effort, that could be an issue.

Consider this line from the TMZ article: “It’s unclear who footed the bill (most likely the casino).” Casinos typically only give away free booze, food, and lodging to people who will be playing (i.e., losing big money at) casino games. If this was a prearranged “hey Gronk come hang out and bring you friends and the booze is on us and we’re going to pay for all of it,” the situation dances very close to the line regarding the things players can’t do when it comes to casinos.

Indeed, this item from TheBigLead.com suggests that Gronkowski didn’t peel off 1,000 Ben Franklins for the privilege for buying enough booze to wash down loaves and fishes for 5,000.

In past years, that may have been a bigger deal. Now that the NFL has given the Raiders the green light to eventually move to Las Vegas, it will be very difficult for the league to pick fights with players on topics that seem to be hypocritical.

Regardless of whether Gronkowski ever has to answer any pointed questions about who paid for the booze and whether Gronkowski also received an appearance fee or similar compensation, the casino in question has gotten plenty of publicity as a result of Gronkowski’s decision to party there. If the publicity wasn’t free, the NFL may at least consider whether to generate some bad P.R. for itself by stubbornly applying to players a rule that the league necessarily is violating at least in spirit by legitimizing the gambling capital of the world.

Permalink 49 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Bob Quinn “confident” deal gets done with Matthew Stafford

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT
Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said recently that he has not been paying much attention to contract matters this offseason, but plenty of other people have been keeping an eye on Detroit as Stafford heads toward the final year of his current contract.

The contract is also on the mind of Lions General Manager Bob Quinn, who said early last month that talks about an extension remained in the “early stages.” During an appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio with Claire B. Lang last weekend, Quinn said there was nothing new to report and that he hoped that would change “later in the summer.”

“Always have positive thinking,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But I’ve said this a bunch of times. It takes two sides to do a deal and I feel confident that we’ll get something done.”

The details won’t come until something is done, but it is a safe bet that Stafford’s next deal will push him way up the list of the best-paid quarterbacks and players in the league.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

NFL could stop tanking with a draft lottery

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 20, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT
Getty Images

Tanking has been the subject of a great deal of conversation in the NFL this offseason, with allegations that the Browns wanted to be the worst team in the league last year so they’d get the first pick in the draft this year, and that the Jets want to be the worst team in the league this year so they’ll get the first pick in the draft next year. That doesn’t reflect well on the NFL, which is selling tickets to fans who want to see their teams trying to win.

But there’s something the NFL could do to end tanking: Implement a draft lottery.

That’s something the NBA has done, and it was the subject of an argument between Mike Florio and Pat McAfee this morning on PFT Live. McAfee pointed out that tanking is alive and well in the NBA despite its draft lottery, but that’s only because the NBA has changed the rules of its draft lottery so that the teams with the worst records get the best odds for the highest picks. When the NBA draft lottery was originally implemented in 1985, every non-playoff team had the same odds of getting the first pick, which meant there was no incentive for a team to tank its season.

The NFL could do the same thing: Simply put all 20 non-playoff teams’ names in a hat, draw them at random, and use the order the names are drawn as the draft order. That way, a team that’s 3-10 with three weeks remaining in the season won’t have any incentive to lose, because a 3-13 team and a 6-10 team would have the same draft odds.

The Buccaneers blatantly tanked the last game of the 2014 season because they wanted the first overall pick in the draft, which they would use on Jameis Winston. Heading into that game, the Bucs knew that if they lost they’d have the first pick and if they won they’d have the second pick. At halftime of Week 17, the Bucs led 20-7. Not wanting to win, Bucs coach Lovie Smith promptly benched most of his top players, and the Bucs lost — which they were obviously trying to do.

With a draft lottery that gives every team an equal shot at the first pick, that wouldn’t happen. The NFL could easily shut tanking down with a lottery.

Permalink 142 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Packers think move to slot will lift Damarious Randall

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers made Damarious Randall a first-round pick in the 2015 draft and promptly moved him from safety to cornerback in a shift that hasn’t paid too many dividends in Randall’s first two seasons.

The team now thinks another switch will unlock Randall’s potential. Randall has been bumped from outside cornerback to the slot, which defensive coordinator Dom Capers calls the “star” position in his defense. Cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt thinks the name may prove to be an apt description for Randall.

“It’s a lot of what he did in college, first off,” Whitt said, via ESPN.com. “He’s comfortable being inside, he has good quickness, he has good instincts, he has the ability to see and catch the flash of the football, he’s a smart player. I think he’s becoming a better communicator on the field and so he has the ability to be successful inside there.”

Randall said earlier this offseason that being healthy would allow people to see why the Packers thought so highly of him coming into the league, but it seems that won’t be the only reason to credit for better things from Randall in his third season.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top