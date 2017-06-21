Dak Prescott ranked higher than Tony Romo ever was in top 100

Tony Romo’s supporters have even more ammunition in arguing the former Cowboys quarterback was underrated and underappreciated during his 14-year career.
It took Dak Prescott exactly one season to rate higher in NFL Network’s top 100 than Romo ever did. The poll of 902 NFL players ranked Prescott 14th. Among quarterbacks, only Derek Carr, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan ranked higher.
Romo, according to Barry Horn of the Dallas Morning News, never ranked among even the top-20 players. Romo’s highest finish ever was 34th after the 2014 season when he led the league with a 69.9 completion percentage and 113.2 passer rating in going 12-3 with 3,705 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. NFL Network has conducted the poll since 2011.
Romo retired holding most of the team’s passing records.
In his rookie season, Prescott went 13-3, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 104.9 passer rating.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott is the highest-rated Cowboy in the poll, ranking in the top 10. NFLN will reveal the order of the top 10 on Monday.
The poll, of course, has created controversy among both players and fans, so let this debate commence.
He had a great rookie season but it’s preposterous to say he’s the 14th-best player in the league. Let’s see him do it again before he’s anointed the next Johnny Unitas.
The…”Most mediocre franchise in sports”…
What a joke of a ranking.
Another dumb opinion poll. All it means is that Prescott is liked better around the league. How much of the favor is based on his actual performance vs how much better than expectations he played?
Staubach was the Cowboys’ greatest QB. Forget the stats and team records.
This yr will give a better idea of his true level, this yrs opponenets(unlike LY) know he’s the QB, have studies his tendencies extensively, along with 2 new parts to the O-Line.
If he performs close to LY he is the real deal. If not, then maybe not.
The previous polls obviously counted Romo’s previous years of melting down in critical moments and winning an average of 1 playoff game every 3 years and NEVER 2 in a row. Prescott’s ranking will fall too if he ends up with a similar record. He’s the newest flavor and exploded on the scene so no baggage to hold him back yet. Wasn’t RG3 ranked similarly after his rookie year? I rest my case.
700levelvet says:
Jun 21, 2017 2:35 PM
The…”Most mediocre franchise in sports”…
***********************************************
Quite possibly the dumbest thing I’ll read for the next 12 months. 5 Superbowls, 32 times they have made the playoffs since their inception in 1690….that ties them with the Packers…who go back to 1921. Franchise record of 493-367-6 which means they have won 57% of their games.
Now if you want to claim the last 20 years have been mediocre……I wont argue…but to say the franchise is the most mediocre….thats just ignorant!
That top 100 poll is pretty flawed. I would rather see rankings by Pro Football Focus which are driven more by metrics than by NFL players who don’t even play against all teams and other players.