Darren Sproles quietly has had a special career

The video of Darren Sproles running rings around opponents on a youth football field confirms he’s been performing at a high level for a very long time. It’s nevertheless easy to overlook the very high level at which Sproles has performed through his lengthy NFL career, in part because he’s the classic jack-of-all-football-trades.
How lengthy of a career has it been? Sproles entered the NFL in 2005, a year before Reggie Bush. And Sproles has been far closer to the all-around performer that Bush was supposed to be.
Consider this: Sproles currently ranks No. 8 on the all-time list of all-purpose yards, with 19,011. With only 572 this year, he’ll be in the top five, behind only Jerry Rice (23,546), Brian Mitchell (23,330), Walter Payton (21,803), and Emmitt Smith (21,564).
While it’s a lot easier to pile up yardage returning punts and kickoffs than it is to accumulate statistics from scrimmage, Sproles nevertheless has put his name above and among some of the all-time greats. That may never be enough to get him to Canton, but he’s got plenty of current and future Hall of Famers in his wake.
Always enjoyed watching this guy play. He’s not Hall of Fame-worthy, but for a fourth-round pick that hasn’t started a lot of games at his position, he does what he has to do and does it very well. Like a more explosive Kevin Faulk.
Thanks for those years in San Diego man. If he was a jerk, maybe he could of been a HOF!
Sproles had a nice career and a very dangerous multi-tool player. Similar to Tiki Barber, he might just miss the HOF.
If Morton Anderson is a hall of famer, and Jason Taylor is a first ballot hall of famer, I don’t see why Sproles would be dismissed out of hand. He’s had more of an impact on the league than both of those guys
Well done, Florio. Thank you for noticing one of the most underrated players in the last decade.
I remember watching Sproles when he played at Kansas State. Thinking this guy is small, but special. One could see he was gonna be a impact pro player even back then.
An excellent heads up to Darren Sproles. One of the best and most exciting players in his time.
Sproles is one of my favorite players to watch. If he was 5’10 and 210 lbs he would be a first ballot HOF player. Everybody agrees he can run, stop on a dime, catch the ball, be explosive ect. What his best feature is what everybody forgets. His blocking and knowing what the defense is goibg to do. I’ve seen his pancake DEs weighibg 300 lbs. I think he is a HOF player but the odds dont favor him getting there
Holy cow, 8th all-time?! I wouldn’t have guessed that.
Brian Mitchell should be in the Hall of Fame- Yes or No (use your thumb)
Those were some pretty sick moves in Pop Warner, even throwing in a little shimmy head fakes. Sproles has had fantastic career and it’s good he’s getting the recognition he deserves.
He is in the Hall of Fame, but wasn’t inducted like the others. He is in there for most all purpose yards in a season when he was a New Orleans Saint.
He should be in the HOF as a returner.
quietly? I was aware of how special he was in SD, but since being in Philly I don’t think any NFCEast opponent fans think he has done his damage quietly.
Sproles is a stud that I have always wished was a Cowboy. He plays hard, plays well, and seems like an upstanding dude off the field too. Hate that he’s an Eagle.
I remember watching him in SD and thinking, “man, that guy accelerates faster than LT!” I also thought, “they should enjoy that speed now because once it’s gone, his career is over.” I thought he’d be done by 28 years old.
He’s proved me wrong. He may not be quite the speedster he was, but he’s still very effective.