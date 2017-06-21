Darryl Tapp gets snaps at DT in Nick Fairley’s absence

Posted by Charean Williams on June 21, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

If Nick Fairley’s heart condition keeps him out this season, the Saints might tap into Darryl Tapp’s versatility. Tapp, despite his size, saw some snaps at defensive tackle in 2014 when Fairley was lost to a season-ending knee injury while both were with the Lions.

Tapp also took some reps inside last week with Fairley out of minicamp, as did defensive end Mitchell Loewen.

“The more things you can do to make yourself valuable to a team, the better off you are,” Tapp said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Tapp, now in his 12th season, has played defensive end, outside linebacker and on special teams during his career. He has shown he can fill in at defensive tackle, too, if necessary. The Saints hope “if necessary” doesn’t come to pass, and doctors clear Fairley to return to action. Fairley has sought a third opinion on whether he should continue playing with an enlarged heart.

The Saints have Sheldon Rankins, Tyeler Davison and David Onyemata at the position and use four in their rotation.