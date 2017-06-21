 Skip to content

Dave Gettleman: Panthers “feel like this is 2015 all over again”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 21, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
The Panthers spent last offseason talking about trying to avoid the Super Bowl hangover. They did not avoid the Super Bowl hangover.

But Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman thinks an offseason spent plugging in veteran parts has his team closer to the group that went 15-1 in 2015 than last year’s 6-10 mess.

“Last year we were tired, and I think guys got carried away,” Gettleman said, via the team’s official website. “It’s hard – I’ve seen a Super Bowl hangover after you win it and after you lose it, and it ain’t pretty.

“There’s a different attitude this year. I feel like this is 2015 all over again with this group.”

Many of the key pieces are still in place, but the Panthers shored up obvious weak spots by signing free agents including left tackle Matt Kalil, defensive end Julius Peppers, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and safety Mike Adams.

Coupled with a year of experience for the rookie corners who were thrown into the fire (because Gettleman pushed them there when he pulled the franchise tag from Josh Norman) and drafting potential offensive impact players in Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, Gettleman hopes he’s checked off all the necessary boxes.

“I feel good about the roster, I feel good about the team,” Gettleman said. “I really like where we’re at.”

And because it reminds him so much of when they were similarly stocked, he can’t help but feel optimistic.

  1. scrotiemcb says: Jun 21, 2017 10:19 AM

    Your QB is Cam Newton, but the biggest look-at-me smack talker in the building is your self styled genius GM. Welcome to the Carolina. Gettleman probably wouldn’t bother to cover a loose ball with the SB on the line, either.

  2. nhpats says: Jun 21, 2017 10:21 AM

    2015? So Cam is refusing to retrieve fumbles once again?

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Jun 21, 2017 10:42 AM

    When the QB is more concerned with what he’s wearing for the post game presser than winning the game you’ve got a real problem.

  4. motsuret06 says: Jun 21, 2017 10:46 AM

    How else would this clown feel? He is the architect of either a very good team or a huge disappointment. I will be glad when Gettleman is out of Carolina. The sooner the better. Never liked him at all.

  5. floriosnuts says: Jun 21, 2017 10:48 AM

    Does that mean they are planning on getting curb stomped by the Pats in the SuperBowl?

  6. seoulslayer says: Jun 21, 2017 10:49 AM

    Maybe he wants to hang up some NFC/AFC Finalist banners a la Indy?

  7. shjmmy says: Jun 21, 2017 10:58 AM

    So you’ll worry more about black bats and pre-game rituals than your diva QB?

