David Harris deal with Patriots has base value of $5 million

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT
We learned that linebacker David Harris has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots after visiting with them on Wednesday and that New England’s offer for Harris was worth more than the Jets offered Harris on a reduced deal before cutting him earlier this month.

More details about Harris’ deal with the Patriots have come to light. According to multiple reports, Harris’ deal has a base value of $5 million with incentives that could push the total value to $6.75 million. Harris was set to make $6.5 million in 2017 under the terms of his original contract with the Jets.

The Patriots’ offer also includes $1.25 million in guaranteed money. While other veterans have signed with the Patriots in past seasons only to ultimately fail to make the team, that would seem to make him a very good bet to remain on the roster through at least the 2017 season.

Given the Patriots’ makeup at linebacker and Harris’ play the last couple of years, it seems likely that the Patriots will task the new arrival with run-stopping duties alongside Donta’ Hightower although more will become clear on that front once he’s actually on the field.

11 Responses to “David Harris deal with Patriots has base value of $5 million”
  1. burtmustin says: Jun 21, 2017 1:12 PM

    In other news, Manish Mehta has asked for his release from The New York Daily News so he can explore opportunities covering the NFL for either the Boston Globe or the Boston Herald.

  2. dewey51 says: Jun 21, 2017 1:15 PM

    Classic Belichick signing. Get a guy on the other side of 30 with great leadership and playing experience who wants to win.

    Junior Seau (RIP) may not have had much left when he was on the Pats but his locker room leadership was invaluable. I see the same here.

  3. bobthebillsfan says: Jun 21, 2017 1:15 PM

    Going from the Jets to the Patriots. And for more money too. Almost like winning the lottery.

  4. 6ball says: Jun 21, 2017 1:24 PM

    .
    Can anyone name 3 players on the Jets roster who could win a spot on the Patriots roster?
    .

  5. realfootballfan says: Jun 21, 2017 1:24 PM

    I don’t know why a team like the Raiders weren’t all over this guy. Their inside LBs are garbage, and they will have to greatly improve their defense to close the gap with New England imo. He would have brought a lot of experience and a track record of excellent play to their LB room. Of all the contending teams, that’s the one that sticks out most in the AFC.

  6. tylawspick6 says: Jun 21, 2017 1:31 PM

    I don’t know why a team like the Raiders weren’t all over this guy. Their inside LBs are garbage, and they will have to greatly improve their defense to close the gap with New England imo. He would have brought a lot of experience and a track record of excellent play to their LB room. Of all the contending teams, that’s the one that sticks out most in the AFC.

    1 0

    —–

    cap hell
    they overpaid for lynch and carr/mack are
    due for bloated deals

    very, very simple

  7. dlw492 says: Jun 21, 2017 1:35 PM

    BB, the ultimate Jets troller
    Love it

  8. weepingjebus says: Jun 21, 2017 1:40 PM

    “I resign as MLB of the NYJ.”

  9. blkdogcreative says: Jun 21, 2017 1:44 PM

    The guy is a tacking machine. Great signing.

  10. r8rsfan says: Jun 21, 2017 1:50 PM

    1-Raiders aren’t in cap hell. They have more than enough cap space to sign Harris.
    2-Lynch deal is team friendly and loaded with incentives.
    3-Mack is the DMVD, Carr a legit franchise QB. When you are the best at what you do, or one of the best, you get paid accordingly. They will both continue to improve and become even more valuable.

    4-This team has leaders all over the roster. Both young and old. And the emphasis has been on youth. Harris doesn’t make any real sense in Oaktown.

    Other than that you were right on the money.

  11. patriots123456 says: Jun 21, 2017 1:55 PM

    Wow Bill has really been busy this off season.

    Lot of moves that look good, we will see how it works out.

  12. questionableopinion says: Jun 21, 2017 1:57 PM

    The Jets are so bad. 😦

