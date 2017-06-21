David Harris deal with Patriots has base value of $5 million

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

We learned that linebacker David Harris has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots after visiting with them on Wednesday and that New England’s offer for Harris was worth more than the Jets offered Harris on a reduced deal before cutting him earlier this month.

More details about Harris’ deal with the Patriots have come to light. According to multiple reports, Harris’ deal has a base value of $5 million with incentives that could push the total value to $6.75 million. Harris was set to make $6.5 million in 2017 under the terms of his original contract with the Jets.

The Patriots’ offer also includes $1.25 million in guaranteed money. While other veterans have signed with the Patriots in past seasons only to ultimately fail to make the team, that would seem to make him a very good bet to remain on the roster through at least the 2017 season.

Given the Patriots’ makeup at linebacker and Harris’ play the last couple of years, it seems likely that the Patriots will task the new arrival with run-stopping duties alongside Donta’ Hightower although more will become clear on that front once he’s actually on the field.