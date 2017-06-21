David Harris deal with Patriots has base value of $5 million

We learned that linebacker David Harris has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots after visiting with them on Wednesday and that New England’s offer for Harris was worth more than the Jets offered Harris on a reduced deal before cutting him earlier this month.
More details about Harris’ deal with the Patriots have come to light. According to multiple reports, Harris’ deal has a base value of $5 million with incentives that could push the total value to $6.75 million. Harris was set to make $6.5 million in 2017 under the terms of his original contract with the Jets.
The Patriots’ offer also includes $1.25 million in guaranteed money. While other veterans have signed with the Patriots in past seasons only to ultimately fail to make the team, that would seem to make him a very good bet to remain on the roster through at least the 2017 season.
Given the Patriots’ makeup at linebacker and Harris’ play the last couple of years, it seems likely that the Patriots will task the new arrival with run-stopping duties alongside Donta’ Hightower although more will become clear on that front once he’s actually on the field.
Classic Belichick signing. Get a guy on the other side of 30 with great leadership and playing experience who wants to win.
Junior Seau (RIP) may not have had much left when he was on the Pats but his locker room leadership was invaluable. I see the same here.
Going from the Jets to the Patriots. And for more money too. Almost like winning the lottery.
Can anyone name 3 players on the Jets roster who could win a spot on the Patriots roster?
I don’t know why a team like the Raiders weren’t all over this guy. Their inside LBs are garbage, and they will have to greatly improve their defense to close the gap with New England imo. He would have brought a lot of experience and a track record of excellent play to their LB room. Of all the contending teams, that’s the one that sticks out most in the AFC.
cap hell
they overpaid for lynch and carr/mack are
due for bloated deals
very, very simple
BB, the ultimate Jets troller
Love it
“I resign as MLB of the NYJ.”
The guy is a tacking machine. Great signing.
1-Raiders aren’t in cap hell. They have more than enough cap space to sign Harris.
2-Lynch deal is team friendly and loaded with incentives.
3-Mack is the DMVD, Carr a legit franchise QB. When you are the best at what you do, or one of the best, you get paid accordingly. They will both continue to improve and become even more valuable.
4-This team has leaders all over the roster. Both young and old. And the emphasis has been on youth. Harris doesn’t make any real sense in Oaktown.
Other than that you were right on the money.
Wow Bill has really been busy this off season.
Lot of moves that look good, we will see how it works out.
The Jets are so bad. 😦