David Harris signing with Patriots

The Jets cut linebacker David Harris as part of their offseason purge of veterans from the roster, but it looks like they’ll still be seeing him twice during the 2017 season.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed that Harris will sign a two-year contract with the Patriots after visiting with the team.
Harris turned 33 in January and isn’t playing at the same level he was when he helped the Jets to a playoff win in New England after the 2010 season, but he’s remained an effective player over the intervening years. He’ll join a linebacking corps that had room for some added depth before training camp and a team that has spent this offseason loading up on veteran additions as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
That’s unlikely to elicit many smiles among Jets fans who are girding themselves for what looks like a long season in New Jersey, but such is life in the shadow of the Patriots these days.
Dare I say…TREMENDOUS NEWS for the World Champions!
🙂
We could honestly use another LB. I actually don’t see how Shea McLellan stays on the roster. Besides HT, Van Noy, and Roberts, it has been discussed about the need for another LB. Always thought Harris was a solid player with a great attitude.
Imagine going from the Jets to the Pats? It’s gotta be like winning the lottery
Jets fans will be gnashing their teeth and chewing off their own extremities this season Patriots or no Patriots.
The obvious work to put a fraudulent product on the field this season by Woody Johnson and cronies is going to be the cause, not the Pats.
Great move to add an experienced linebacker from the division. Belichick knows what he is getting. Reminds me of the Roman Phifer (33yo also) signing back in 2001 who was instrumental in their superbowl run.
Thank you Jets.
Buh bye Shea.
Why not go out with a Ring?
He isn’t the player he once was but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be effective. The patriots team is adding depth at key positions but my only concern this season is where’s the pass rush coming from? Trey flowers and Ealy have shown a lot of potential but this season they need to take a big step forward in consistency to replace role players like Long and Sheard. I think the team will be fine but to make this defense an elite unit someone on the D-line needs to step up. We need pressure when Hightower is in coverage not just when he blitzes.
That’s exactly what the Jets deserve for cutting someone who was a leader in the locker room, a sure tackler who was the brains of the middle of that defense, and a loyal franchise player. I’m sick right now.
Signed,
Life Long Jets Fan
from rags to riches….
Boom goes that dynamite! Eat my short, Jets Losers.
Nailed it.
1st and 2nd down 3-4 MLB formations, likely with Hightower being worked at 3-4 OLB.
Best of luck to Hitman Harris. Gave the Jets everything he had. Will be cheering for him all but twice a year.
this is just a headline
david harris switching teams doesn’t move the needle for either the jets or the pats
The Jets have already tanked the season. They are looking at last place in the AFC East. Macagnan and Bowles need to be fired at the end of the season and then just let the Jets implode. Fifty years of mismanagement and futility and they still have no franchise QB. Dumb. Dumb. Dumb. Go figure that one out.
Depth to the LBs sounds good. Nice Move NE.
Jets are a bottom 5 franchise!