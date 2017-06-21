David Harris signing with Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

The Jets cut linebacker David Harris as part of their offseason purge of veterans from the roster, but it looks like they’ll still be seeing him twice during the 2017 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed that Harris will sign a two-year contract with the Patriots after visiting with the team.

Harris turned 33 in January and isn’t playing at the same level he was when he helped the Jets to a playoff win in New England after the 2010 season, but he’s remained an effective player over the intervening years. He’ll join a linebacking corps that had room for some added depth before training camp and a team that has spent this offseason loading up on veteran additions as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

That’s unlikely to elicit many smiles among Jets fans who are girding themselves for what looks like a long season in New Jersey, but such is life in the shadow of the Patriots these days.