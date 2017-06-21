Derek Carr on new deal: Nothing done yet

Posted by Charean Williams on June 21, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Derek Carr replied on Twitter to a report that a deal is close to being finalized with the Raiders.

“Nothing done yet… trust me you will hear it here first,” Carr wrote.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Carr and the Raiders are close to a deal that will pay the quarterback $25 million per year. Per Schefter, an announcement could come as early as the end of the week on a deal that should make Carr the league’s first quarterback to make $25 million annually.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s annual average paycheck of $24.594 million per season currently makes him the highest paid. Arizona’s Carson Palmer and New Orleans’ Drew Brees also make more than $24 million per season.

Carr is scheduled to make $977,519 in base salary in 2017.