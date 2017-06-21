Eagles trying to build a running offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 21, 2017, 8:41 AM EDT

The Eagles hope they drafted their franchise quarterback last year in Carson Wentz, but this year they think the best way to help him develop is not to ask him to do too much.

Toward that end, Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley said, head coach Doug Pederson wants to make sure there are plenty of carries to go around for the newly arrived running backs LeGarrette Blount and Donnel Pumphrey.

“Oh, Doug communicated it himself,” Staley said, via ESPN. “He talked about running the ball: ‘We’re not bringing these guys in here just to sit them up on the shelf. We want to run the ball and we want to impose our will.'”

Staley said Blount’s size and power should make him an imposing problem for opposing defenses.

“Just get back to pounding the ball a little bit, just imposing your will on these defenses, being able to get Blount out there in the secondary,” Staley said. “I’m pretty sure those safeties will think twice about hitting him.”

With safeties thinking twice about Blount, life may be a little easier for Wentz.