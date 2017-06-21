Eli Manning memorabilia trial delayed

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been sued in New Jersey by three collectors who claim he knowingly allowing memorabilia to be fraudulently sold as game-used, but the trial date in that matter has been pushed back.

Jim Baumbach of Newsday reports that Bergen County Superior Court Judge James J. DeLuca ruled this month that the trial, which was set to start on September 25, will be delayed. There has not been a new date set at this time.

Manning was scheduled to give a deposition in the case on June 28, but the judge’s ruling pushed back the window for depositions to August 1 – September 30. Manning will be at training camp or in the midst of the regular season during that stretch, so he’d have to schedule around his football commitments if the case moves forward.

The Giants, the team’s equipment manager and memorabilia company Steiner Sports are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. The New York Post reported this week that a fourth man claims to have bought what he now believes to be fraudulent Manning memorabilia, but he is not part of the ongoing suit and may file his own action. Manning and the Giants have denied any wrongdoing.