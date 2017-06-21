Eli Manning memorabilia trial delayed

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been sued in New Jersey by three collectors who claim he knowingly allowing memorabilia to be fraudulently sold as game-used, but the trial date in that matter has been pushed back.
Jim Baumbach of Newsday reports that Bergen County Superior Court Judge James J. DeLuca ruled this month that the trial, which was set to start on September 25, will be delayed. There has not been a new date set at this time.
Manning was scheduled to give a deposition in the case on June 28, but the judge’s ruling pushed back the window for depositions to August 1 – September 30. Manning will be at training camp or in the midst of the regular season during that stretch, so he’d have to schedule around his football commitments if the case moves forward.
The Giants, the team’s equipment manager and memorabilia company Steiner Sports are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. The New York Post reported this week that a fourth man claims to have bought what he now believes to be fraudulent Manning memorabilia, but he is not part of the ongoing suit and may file his own action. Manning and the Giants have denied any wrongdoing.
Must be nice to be able to reschedule your legal proceedings around your “football commitments.” If he was your average scumbag instead of your rich, entitled scumbag, his butt would be in court when the court says it’s time to be there.
shouldn’t the league be investigating this? oops i forgot, the mannings and their fraudulent image is protected by nfl.
Where is Goodell’s protection of the actual shield on the feloneous fake uniforms and helmets that were sold as game used by He-lie? He-lie even had the nerve to send phony Super Bowl items to the Football Hall of Fame. Could you imagine if this was Pac man or Dez? Doesn’t protecting the integrity of the NFL also involve protecting customers from fraudulent sales by NFL players.
Clearly no one here has ever heard “innocent until proven guilty”. You just read something on the internet, assume you have all the facts and proclaim a verdict without seeing any evidence whatsoever.