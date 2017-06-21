 Skip to content

Former Ravens and Giants linebacker shot and killed

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 21, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT
A former Ravens and Giants linebacker was shot and killed in Reno Sunday.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Ryan Jones was among three men shot, and he died at the scene. Police aren’t commenting on the circumstances of the shooting, citing their “ongoing investigation.”

Jones played defensive end at Montana Tech, and he was the first player from the school to sign an NFL contract.

He originally signed with the Ravens in 2014, but was released with an injury settlement. He spent time with the Giants in 2015.

5 Responses to “Former Ravens and Giants linebacker shot and killed”
  1. BuffaloSportsTown says: Jun 21, 2017 6:35 AM

    Wasn’t he the first NFL player to hail from Montana Tech?

  2. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters NOW!!! says: Jun 21, 2017 7:43 AM

    Rip reno high school star Ryan Jones!!! I like how my comment post without the whole comment .

  3. sceaglesfan says: Jun 21, 2017 8:32 AM

    We need more guns out there clearly

  4. metitometin says: Jun 21, 2017 9:05 AM

    So many gun deaths in this country yet the Republican party is doing nothing about it. I think the Republicans are secretly hoping we all kill each other so the 1% are left with the spoils. We are the laughingstock of the world right now.

  5. walleye436 says: Jun 21, 2017 9:23 AM

    I think London is the laughing stock of the world……

