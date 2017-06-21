Former Ravens and Giants linebacker shot and killed

A former Ravens and Giants linebacker was shot and killed in Reno Sunday.
According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Ryan Jones was among three men shot, and he died at the scene. Police aren’t commenting on the circumstances of the shooting, citing their “ongoing investigation.”
Jones played defensive end at Montana Tech, and he was the first player from the school to sign an NFL contract.
He originally signed with the Ravens in 2014, but was released with an injury settlement. He spent time with the Giants in 2015.
Wasn’t he the first NFL player to hail from Montana Tech?
Rip reno high school star Ryan Jones!!! I like how my comment post without the whole comment .
We need more guns out there clearly
So many gun deaths in this country yet the Republican party is doing nothing about it. I think the Republicans are secretly hoping we all kill each other so the 1% are left with the spoils. We are the laughingstock of the world right now.
I think London is the laughing stock of the world……