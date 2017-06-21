Greg Olsen on contract: Business should reflect productivity

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is under contract through the end of the 2018 season, but his desire for another deal became a topic during last week’s minicamp.

Olsen was asked if he hoped the Panthers would rework his deal, which calls for him to make $6.5 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons, and said that he thought it would be ideal if that happened. He repeated that on a podcast with Adam Schefter of ESPN and said that he feels his durability (Olsen has not missed a game since 2007) and productivity should have him at the top of the pay scale at the position.

Olsen added that he feels “business should reflect productivity” and Schefter asked him if he would hold out of training camp in an effort to get a new contract from the Panthers.

“I think it’s early right now,” Olsen said. “As the summer goes on and we get some feedback from the organization on how they feel, we’ll make the best decision we can. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that we feel very strongly about where we should be in that totem pole of top tight ends. I’d be hard pressed to find anybody who could make a reasonable argument to the contrary.”

Olsen said that there’s not a negative environment around the Panthers and “no fighting” with the team about his contract, although it sounds like there’s at least some chance that could change later this summer.