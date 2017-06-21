Greg Olsen on contract: Business should reflect productivity

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is under contract through the end of the 2018 season, but his desire for another deal became a topic during last week’s minicamp.
Olsen was asked if he hoped the Panthers would rework his deal, which calls for him to make $6.5 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons, and said that he thought it would be ideal if that happened. He repeated that on a podcast with Adam Schefter of ESPN and said that he feels his durability (Olsen has not missed a game since 2007) and productivity should have him at the top of the pay scale at the position.
Olsen added that he feels “business should reflect productivity” and Schefter asked him if he would hold out of training camp in an effort to get a new contract from the Panthers.
“I think it’s early right now,” Olsen said. “As the summer goes on and we get some feedback from the organization on how they feel, we’ll make the best decision we can. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that we feel very strongly about where we should be in that totem pole of top tight ends. I’d be hard pressed to find anybody who could make a reasonable argument to the contrary.”
Olsen said that there’s not a negative environment around the Panthers and “no fighting” with the team about his contract, although it sounds like there’s at least some chance that could change later this summer.
If you want to be able to go back every few years and ask for more money, don’t sign a 4 or 5 year contract. Julian Edellman’s last two contracts were 3 years, and he never had to complain he was underpaid.
Then sign an incentive laden contract without guaranteed money.
On the surface I agree. His productivity probably means he deserves to get some more money. However, let’s look at what he said. He thinks he’s getting cheated because his base salary is “only” $6.5M. That doesn’t tell the entire story. Players often fail to take into account the signing bonus. In 2015 he signed a three-year extension for $22M which included a $12M signing bonus. So, he may say he’s “only” making $6.5M his cap number is over $10M because of the signing bonus ($3.6M pro-rated cap number) and a $250K workout bonus. If you consider the cap number, which more accurately reflects his compensation, his deal doesn’t look so bad.
If teams can cut players as soon as it is convenient for them to do so, then players should and MUST hold out when they have the leverage to do so.
This is a brutal sport and teams make it clear year in and year out that they will cast players to the side as soon as it benefits them to do so.
Teams do not “honor” the terms of the agreements so players should not worry about it either.
If contracts were fully guaranteed, then it would be a different story.
The answer is simple for the Panthers. Do what the Pats did for Gronk. Don’t redo the contract, but rather add to his incentive package.
In other words, if he’s on the field and productive, he gets more money. That way both the player and team win. The player gets top TE money and the team plays for real time production and not for past performance.
He didn’t. Olsen signed a three year contract last.