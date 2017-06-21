Jaguars claim offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney

Posted by Charean Williams on June 21, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

The Jaguars claimed offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney off waivers from the Rams. The Jaguars released rookie offensive lineman Parker Collins to make room for Rhaney.



Rhaney originally was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2014. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve before seeing action in all 16 games in both 2015 and 2016. He started one game at left guard in 2015.

He started 22 games for Tennessee State after transferring from Ellsworth Community College. During his senior year in 2013, Rhaney played in all 12 games, starting 11 at center, and was part of an offensive line that helped earn an at-large berth to the FCS Playoffs.

