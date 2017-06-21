Letroy Guion arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 21, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion has found trouble behind the wheel of a car again.

Already facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, Guion could now face personal conduct penalties after a being arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii.

According to Sam Spangler of KHON, Guion was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

He was pulled over in Waikiki around 4 a.m., and later failed a breathalyzer test.

The 30-year-old Guion was arrested in 2015 on marijuana and handgun charges, when he was stopped in Florida with $190,028.81 in cash in his truck.