Letroy Guion arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii

Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion has found trouble behind the wheel of a car again.
Already facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, Guion could now face personal conduct penalties after a being arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii.
According to Sam Spangler of KHON, Guion was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
He was pulled over in Waikiki around 4 a.m., and later failed a breathalyzer test.
The 30-year-old Guion was arrested in 2015 on marijuana and handgun charges, when he was stopped in Florida with $190,028.81 in cash in his truck.
He’s done, its finished. He will never get another job in Pro Football, even the Vikings wouldn’t sign him and they take all ex packers, especially if they are over the hill and can’t play any more.
He never had legal issues when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.
Hows that saying go? Something happens to good upstanding law abiding citizens once they head down to Green Bay.
You can take the player out of Wisconsin, but you can’t take the Wisconsin out of the player.
nothing will happen
GB is protected
Why doesn’t he just go ahead and take the season off.
Dump him. Everything that we get from Minnesota goes bad.
I’m just here to read the Packers fans and Vikings fans talk trash to each other. It’s kind of entertaining.