Lorenzo Mauldin charged with misdemeanor assault

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT
Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin faces a civil suit from a man who alleges Mauldin attacked him at a New York City nightclub in April and he’s now facing criminal charges as well.

According to multiple reports, Mauldin turned himself in to the New York City Police Department on Wednesday and has been charged with misdemeanor assault. TMZ Sports reports that Mauldin faces up to a year in jail if convicted of the charge and a court appearance has been set for August on the matter.

Mauldin has been accused of striking Jean Lopez after Lopez spilled champagne on him. Lopez’s lawsuit claims that he suffered multiple facial fractures as a result.

Mauldin’s attorney said earlier this month that another person struck Lopez and that Mauldin is “anxious to be exonerated.”

